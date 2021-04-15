DNA Special: Education going through 'tests' in times of coronavirus

Wednesday's major news is that in view of the worsening situation due to coronavirus, the Central Government has cancelled the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 board examination and postponed the class 12 examination. And this is a comforting news for crores of students of the country and their parents.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which the suggestions of parents and state governments were discussed apart from the students.

In the meeting, the officials had suggested that Class 12th and Class 10th examinations should be postponed, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the well-being of the students is the most important and their health is also the first priority. He said that the government will take care of their health and will not let their education be affected. The Prime Minister also said that these students have already suffered losses and problems due to COVID-19, therefore, the exams for Class 10 should be cancelled and the exams for Class 12 should be postponed, so that the year is not wasted.

First of all, let us tell you what this cancellation of the 10th class board exams means. Because many students are asking today that if they do not take the exam then how will marks be decided?

It was also discussed in the meeting on Wednesday and the government came to the conclusion that it will give marks to the students on the basis of internal assessment and they will be promoted in the 11th grade. However, on what basis this evaluation of students will be done? There has been no decision on this. The government has given instructions to CBSE and the board will decide how the whole process will be conducted.

It is being said that in the coming one or two days, this blueprint will be prepared and the marks of internal exams can be made the basis for promoting the students. That is, students can be promoted on the basis of the marks that students scored in the examinations before the board exams. The government can promote most students in class 11.

An important point here is that if a student is not satisfied with the formula made by CBSE and feels that it is unfair to him, then he or she will be eligible to take the exam. That is, this window has also been opened for students of 10th standard to be able to take the exam.

Now, two things are understood by this decision - the government has cancelled the Class 10 examination, but it has also given two options to the students. The first option is that they do not take the exam and accept the marks they get on their previous exams. Another option is that students can take the exam even if it is cancelled.

The second option is very important for those students who have prepared for these exams throughout the year and expect to score 100 out of 100 in all subjects. Such students do not have to be disheartened by the decision of the government. They can take the exam if they want and can set an example that tests are given at the time of crisis and they are topped.

After the 10th class examination, now let us tell you about the 12th exam. The government has not cancelled the Class 12th examinations. These exams are postponed. And now what will be the new date for the examinations? The decision will be taken on June 1. Apart from this, CBSE will also inform the students of the 12th standard by issuing a notice 15 days before the examination.

Here we want to tell you one important thing that the decision of the government will be applicable only to the CBSE examinations. Whether or not there will be 10th and 12th class exams of the state boards, the decision is to be taken by the state governments.

Earlier on Wednesday, the State Education Boards of Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan have cancelled these examinations. While Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have postponed the state board examinations. But there are reports that after the central government's decision, now all the states can cancel the class 10 examination and the class 12 examination can be conducted in the coming months.

Today we also want to ask a question that when the examinations are being cancelled, restrictions are imposed, curfews are imposed and lockdowns are being imposed in the country, then why are political rallies taking place in such a situation? Why are religious events being held? And why are IPL matches happening?