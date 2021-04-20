DNA Special: Don't let negative news make you COVID-19 positive

Today is the day of the first instalment of this week in DNA after Sunday break. While we stay connected with the Bluetooth of thoughts for six days a week, on Sunday, it is our break time. However, today we want to tell you that this time, the break was not good.

For the whole country, this weekend was very difficult. Due to the coronavirus, there are such news reports from all around the country, which can put any person in depression. So we want to start the first edition of DNA with a positive idea this week.

There are three things going on in our country at this time. The first is the election, the second is the IPL match, and the third is the coronavirus. Among these three, one thing is quite common. And that is - the number game. The election is a number game, and so is IPL and the coronavirus pandemic.

Today, when you read a newspaper in the morning or put a news channel on TV for news, you get similar news everywhere, and it seems that everything is over now and it is difficult for you to escape.

The number of deaths is being presented as if it is the number of seats won by a party in the election or the latest score of an IPL match. Media coverage of this entire crisis is being done like you are watching the highlights of a match and being told how many people have been out today due to the virus or how many wickets have fallen in the country.

We feel that it is not just insensitive but frightening as well. We do not want you to download the fear and negative thoughts in your mind while saving yourself from this virus. Therefore, we will tell five things, which if you follow every morning and evening like medicines, can save you from getting mentally ill.

First thing - isolate yourself from the news related to the coronavirus, which aims to scare you and spread negativity. In the last one year, you all have known a lot about the coronavirus.

Second thing - do not look at the number of deaths due to coronavirus every day. This is not the latest score of any IPL match, which you should check again and again.

Third thing - do not resort to the internet for more information related to this epidemic. Doing so will increase your fear.

Fourth thing - do not post and share such messages, which may lead to a stampede or spread confusion and panic among people. Stay away from people who spread negativity.

Fifth thing - worry more about yourself than the virus. To keep yourself happy, you can listen to music and also do yoga. That is, you should put your mind in activities that keep you out of fear.

Sixth point - don't forget discipline even at home. Wear masks and wash your hands regularly.

And the last thing is - keep this faith in your mind that this time will also pass and you will be safe and win this war. You cannot win in this war unless you trust yourself.

Dos and Don'ts

Apart from this, an important thing we want to tell you is not to watch the news channels that scare you. Watch the channels that make you aware and make you ready. And that channel is Zee News. We keep telling you that there is no pandemic bigger than fear. So first of all delete the fear from your mind, and start downloading positive thoughts.