DNA Special: COVID variant found in Singapore to bring third wave in India?

Headlines

Elections 2024: EC to announce poll schedule for THESE 5 states today, know parties leading currently

Yamuna Authority's housing draw list to be released today, here's how you can check

Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani to get these perks as Reliance board members; salary for each meeting is…

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Twitter user asking her to give credit to PM Narendra Modi for her viral line in Tejas

Israel-Gaza conflict: What has happened so far? 260 Israeli bodies recovered at music festival after Hamas attack

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Elections 2024: EC to announce poll schedule for THESE 5 states today, know parties leading currently

Yamuna Authority's housing draw list to be released today, here's how you can check

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Twitter user asking her to give credit to PM Narendra Modi for her viral line in Tejas

9 Batsmen with most ODI runs at no 3

7 highest-grossing Telugu films

AI imagines if Breaking Bad was directed by Satyajit Ray

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

Powerful earthquake in Afghanistan kills over 2,000, several villages destroyed

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Ferocious Israel strikes back at Hamas, PM Netanyahu vows vengeance

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Over 600 killed, dozens taken hostage, Israel hits out at Hamas | Top Points

Shardul Bhardwaj opens up on spending time with garbage collectors for his role in The Scavenger Of Dreams | Exclusive

Bhagavanth Kesari trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna trains niece Sreeleela to be strong as lioness, fights Arjun Rampal

Vignesh Shivan apologises to Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj fans for liking video about their rumoured tiff: ‘I’m sorry for…’

HomeIndia

India

DNA Special: COVID variant found in Singapore to bring third wave in India?

Amid the third wave forecast in India, a new COVID strain in Singapore has frightened the whole world.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 19, 2021, 06:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid the third wave forecast in India, a new COVID strain in Singapore has frightened the whole world. This new strain is attacking children more quickly and is not a good sign for the world.

On Sunday, 38 new infections were reported in Singapore. And this is the highest number of new cases there in the last one year. However, you must be thinking that 38 cases is not much in a day. Because more patients have been infected with this virus in many villages of our country. But these 38 cases have worried the Government of Singapore.

The reason for this concern is that out of these 38 patients, four are children, who have been infected with the new variant of COVID-19. And it is claimed that this variant resembles B-1617. This is the same COVID strain, which is called Indian variant because its first case was found in India only. But there is also a fact that this variant was formed due to the mutation of the UK strain.

Health Authorities of Singapore have told that all these children were in contact with each other and that is why they got this infection.

In view of this, schools have now been closed there and in an official statement, it has been said that this new variant of the virus can affect children more and it is also very contagious. COVID has created a new danger for children, in view of which work has started in Singapore on the plan to apply vaccine to children below 16 years.

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also described the variant found in Singapore as dangerous for children and appealed to the Central Government to cancel the air services with Singapore with immediate effect. Now some doctors are also saying that it is possible that the variant of the virus found in Singapore has mutated, and now its target can be children.

Apart from Singapore, the situation in Brazil is also not good. In the last few months in Brazil, 2200 children under 5 years of age have died due to coronavirus. And this is the highest number of children dying of this disease in the whole world. It is to be understood that unborn children are also considered to be at risk from this infection there. And this trend is bad news for the whole world.

Taiwan too has fought a fierce battle against the coronavirus so far, but now the infection has started spreading rapidly there as well. The Covid report of 333 new patients came positive in Taiwan on Sunday, following which schools were closed in areas of the capital Taipei and Red Zone to protect children from the infection.

Something similar happened in Hong Kong too. There, a four-month-old child became infected with the virus, after which the rules were tightened for school-going children. Now it will be compulsory for all children to undergo COVID test.

The circumstances of these countries are giving the same indication that now young children are at the target of this infection and this is not good news for our country. Children below 18 years account for 30 percent of the total population of India. In such a situation, the biggest challenge before our country is to protect these children from this new threat of COVID. Because scientists have also said that the third wave of the virus is sure to come and children.

What should be the preparation of our country to deal with this danger?

1. Special Task Force should be created to protect children from infection, which can review new cases and alert them to the dangers of the future.

2. Beds should be arranged for the treatment of children in hospitals at all levels.

3. Adequate supplies of essential medicines should be prepared.

4. Emphasize the availability of vaccines for children as soon as possible.

We had also told you earlier that this virus opens the pole of the system. When its first wave came, there was a shortage of masks, PPE kits and ICU beds in hospitals in the country. When all these shortcomings were corrected. In the second COVID wave, people under 45 years of age are dying and are also needing more oxygen. That is, the second wave opened the pole of oxygen-linked system. But now the government has also started taking steps for adequate supply of oxygen and it is possible that this virus will now come in the form of third wave and open the holes of new shortcomings.

Therefore, there are only two ways to avoid it. First is caution and second is preparation. Dutch philosopher Desiderius Erasmus said that 'Prevention is Better Than Cure'. Prevention and avoidance requires caution and preparation. So, today we would like to tell you that the time has come when you should start worrying about children's masks along with your masks. The mask will act as a vaccine for the children until there is no vaccine for them.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India's Rajma Chawal among best bean dishes in the world; Check recipe

Kartik Khosa: Crafting technological symphonies, from eastern roots to global impact

Noida: State-of-art Meditech Park being developed on 350 acres near Jewar Airport

Gurdas Maan's Canada tour postponed amid India-Canada diplomatic unrest

GST Council meeting: Tax rates, online gaming, policy changes; know what’s on agenda

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE