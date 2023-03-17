DNA Special: Centre ask states to stay alert as H3N2 cases spike

Cases of H3N2 Influenza spike rapidly in India| Photo: Pixabay

Cases of H3N2 Influenza are increasing rapidly. This raises the question if we are again headed to a situation like a corona pandemic. Viewing the rise in H3N2 cases, the Centre has also asked the states to be alert. This is not the first time that Influenza cases have been reported, but this time, the disease has become deadly. People affected by the H3N2 infection are complaining about difficulty in breathing, leading to death in many cases.

H3N2 cases are increasing continuously and very fast every day. So far--Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar, Haryana, Assam, Goa, Union Territories There have been case reports of influenza in Puducherry. Maharashtra and Puducherry have the highest number of H3N2 cases. Two people have died due to H3N2 influenza in Maharashtra. Many patients infected with this virus are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Number of H3N2 cases in Maharashtra:

There are a total of 352 cases of swine flu and H3N2 in Maharashtra. Of these, there are 58 patients suffering from H3N2. 32 patients of H3N2 influenza are admitted in Mumbai. Out of these 32 patients, 4 patients are H3N2 and 28 H1N1 virus patients.

H3N2 Influenza cases: Government of India advisory