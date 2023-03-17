DNA Special: Centre ask states to stay alert as H3N2 cases spike

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 06:17 AM IST
Cases of H3N2 Influenza are increasing rapidly. This raises the question if we are again headed to a situation like a corona pandemic. Viewing the rise in H3N2 cases, the Centre has also asked the states to be alert. This is not the first time that Influenza cases have been reported, but this time, the disease has become deadly. People affected by the H3N2 infection are complaining about difficulty in breathing, leading to death in many cases.
H3N2 cases are increasing continuously and very fast every day. So far--Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar, Haryana, Assam, Goa, Union Territories There have been case reports of influenza in Puducherry. Maharashtra and Puducherry have the highest number of H3N2 cases. Two people have died due to H3N2 influenza in Maharashtra. Many patients infected with this virus are undergoing treatment in hospitals.
Number of H3N2 cases in Maharashtra:
- There are a total of 352 cases of swine flu and H3N2 in Maharashtra.
- Of these, there are 58 patients suffering from H3N2.
- 32 patients of H3N2 influenza are admitted in Mumbai.
- Out of these 32 patients, 4 patients are H3N2 and 28 H1N1 virus patients.
H3N2 Influenza cases: Government of India advisory
- The Chief Secretaries of all the states and union territories, in an advisory have been asked to remain alert.
- All states have been asked to report new cases of H3N2, H1N1 and adenoviruses to the Center
- Isolation ward of 20 beds has been made in Delhi's LNJP Hospital. In view of the new cases of this virus here, the facilities of beds and doctors are being increased.
- All the schools in Puducherry up to 8th have been closed from March 16th to 26th.
- The UP government has also issued an advisory regarding this. In the advisory, the UP government has instructed the hospitals that if the oxygen level of an H3N2 infected patient falls to 90, then he should be admitted immediately.
- The Uttarakhand government has also issued an advisory regarding H3N2. In the advisory, hospitals have been asked to make arrangements for isolation beds, wards, ICUs, ventilators.