DNA Special: Beware of these 'Love Laced offers', don't let them 'Break' into your wallet this Valentine!

Ahead of the Valentine's Day celebrations, cyber frauds have become active and they are eyeing for your pocket. To execute their crime, the cyber frauds are using brand names of big companies. In the guise of these brand names, cyber frauds are using online platforms to tempt customers through brand new offers and gifts and in the process are emptying your bank accounts.

For example, a message pops up on your screen. After seeing the logo of a company like TATA at first glance, people will consider it to be an authentic message. In the message, it is written that for Valentine's Day there is a special offer and that is a surprise gift on purchasing of a mobile phone, so you also have the chance to give a free gift to someone.

As soon as you believe this message and open it and share your confidential information, you are gradually becoming a victim of online fraud. Recently, the brand name from Tata company to Hotel Taj was used in such cyber fraud. In this message, people were given the offer for a free stay in hotel Taj on the occasion of Valentine's Day, whereas in the second message, bluff of giving away free mobile phone has been given. Hotel Taj has even warned of such fraud from their official twitter handle.

Taking to Twitter, the south Mumbai-based luxury hotel wrote, "It has come to our notice that a website has been promoting a Valentine's Day initiative, offering a Taj Experiences Gift Card via WhatsApp. We would like to inform that Taj Hotels/IHCL has not offered any such promotion. We request to take note of this and exercise due caution."

Meanwhile, Mumbai Cyber police on Monday, warned people not to fall victim to the offers that are posted on social media for the coming Valentine's Day.

According to Mumbai Cyber â€‹â€‹Cell DCP Rashmi Karandikar, these cyber fraudsters, before committing fraud do proper research of their victims. Their aim is to target such people who are not too aware of mobiles and applications. Apart from this, those senior citizens who retire and take pension and have money in their bank account are made their victims.

So far, the investigation has revealed that these people run this entire racket of online fraud from places like West Bengal, Gurugram, Mathura, Alwar and Bharatpur in Rajasthan.