DNA Special: Beware of seat belt clip, a 'jugaad' that may prove fatal

Representational Image

Not wearing seat belt is seen as one of the reasons behind the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, who was killed in a nasty road accident earlier this month. We already informed you about the dangers of not wearing seat belt, but today we will tell you something which will leave car companies and makers of road safety rules shocked.

India is infamous for coming up with ‘jugaads’ to circumvent rules even before they are formed. When the authorities came up with the mandatory rule of wearing seat belt, people came up with the excuse of forgetting to do so.

The government then made it mandatory for car companies to install system of beep sound when the seat belt is not wore by the driver or the passenger.

Now, a seat belt clip can be seen in the market which allows the driver or passenger to stop the beep sound. This clip fits in the seat belt holder, thereby putting off the alarm. While it puts off the alarm, it will not be able to save you in case of an accident.

This is why we are appealing to the people to make them aware about wearing seat belt. You can give your opinion on this campaign of ours - with the hashtag YES TO SEATBELT - on Twitter.

Unfortunately, a majority of people in our country choose to follow road safety rules to save themselves from being fined, more than the thought of saving their lives.

According to NCRB, 37 people die in every 100 car accidents in our country. In 2020, there were about 3.5 lakh accidents, in which 1,33,201 people died. In 2019, there were about 4,40,000 accidents, in which 1,54,732 people died. In 2018, there were about 4.5 lakh accidents, in which 1,52,780 people died.

You will also be surprised to know that in the last three years, thousands of people have died only because of not wearing seat belts.

In the year 2018, 16.14 per cent people died due to not wearing seat belt. In 2018, 24,435 people died due to non-wearing of seat belt. In 2019, 13.82 percent people died due to not wearing seat belt. That is, 20,885 people of the country were careless about the rules of seat belt, so they died. In 2020, 11.50 per cent of people died due to not wearing seat belt. This number was 15,146.

According to a report by the World Health Organisation, wearing a seat belt reduces the chances of death in an accident by 45-50 per cent for the driver and the car rider sitting next to him.

An Indian car manufacturing company conducted a survey on seat belt. It was found in the survey that only 25 percent of the people in the country wear seat belt in the front seat.

Similarly, Save Life Foundation did a survey in the year 2019 regarding seat belts. The opinion of 6,306 respondents was taken in this survey. These people were also asked whether they wear seatbelts. Only 7 per cent of people said that they wear seat belts while sitting in the back seat. Only 27.7 per cent of the people surveyed knew that seat belts have to be worn on the back seat too.

According to Rule 138(3) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, it is mandatory for all the people sitting in the car to wear a seat belt. For not wearing a seat belt, a fine of Rs 1000 is to be paid.