The attack in Poonch was exactly the same as what happened to the army convoy in Pulwama in the year 2019. On Thursday, there was a terrorist attack on an army vehicle in Jammu and Kasmir’s Poonch. The country has lost 5 of its brave soldiers in this terrorist attack which took place on Thursday at 3 pm in the Rajouri sector.

At the time of the attack, three army vehicles carrying soldiers were going from Bhimber Gali toward Poonch on the Rajouri-Poonch National Highway. As it was raining heavily, the visibility was very low, which the terrorists took advantage of.

The cowardly terrorists first made a grenade attack and then fired about 50 rounds, due to which the army vehicle caught fire. Soldiers got trapped in trucks and could not get out in time. As per authorities, 4 to 5 terrorists were involved in this terrorist attack.

The bullets that the terrorists used in this attack to fire at the army personnel were steel bullets made in China. These bullets can also penetrate bulletproof jackets. In this attack, terrorists attacked with 7.66mm bullets made in China. Made in China, this bullet is made of the mild steel core. In the year 1956, China prepared an assault rifle similar to AK-47, which it named Type 56. China does not use it, however, it definitely exports it.

Earlier it was reported that an army vehicle caught fire and army personnel perished. But this is not an accident but a well-planned terrorist attack by PAFF (People's Anti-Fascist Front). A terrorist organization has executed this latest terrorist attack in Poonch.

Brave soldiers who lost their lives

Havildar Mandeep Singh was a resident of Chankoiyan Kachan village of Punjab. Constable Harkishan Singh of Gurdaspur in Punjab was also martyred in this attack. Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, a resident of Moga, Punjab, has also lost his life in the line of duty. Sepoy Sevak Singh, who was martyred, was from Bathinda, Punjab, while Debasish, who was killed, was from Odisha.

A big meeting of G-20 is going to be held in Srinagar next month. It is clear that as India's credibility grows, it is being transferred to the miserable Pakistan, which is running down the path of misery while trying to hide the fact that its feet have been uprooted from Kashmir.

Investigation underway

The investigation into the Poonch terror attack has begun as NIA team is probing the matter. Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pandey has informed Defense Minister Rajnath Singh about the attack and the country is seeking revenge for the martyrdom.

The army has started a huge operation to eliminate the terrorists who ran away after carrying out the attack. Army personnel on the ground are cordoning off the area and conducting the operation. There is an attempt to track the location through drones in the sky where terrorists may be hiding.

What is PAFF?

People's Anti-Fascist Front is an active terrorist organization in Jammu and Kashmir. The name of PAFF is associated with the Pakistani terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed. This terrorist organization, named People's Anti-Fascist Front, came into the limelight after the removal of Article 370. This terrorist organization is said to be inspired by Zakir Musa, the commander of Ghazwat-ul-Hind, PAFF has given threats of terrorist attacks in Kashmir even before.

Families mourning the loss

There is mourning in the village of Shaheed Kulwant Singh. Everyone is shocked by the news of Kulwant Singh's martyrdom. Shaheed Kulwant has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter and 3-months-old son. Kulwant was the support of the family after his father left.

25-year-old soldier Harkishan Singh has left behind his old parents, wife and one-month-old son at home. Martyr Jawan Sevak Singh of Baga village of Bathinda will never return home. Martyr Sevak Singh whose sister was about to get married soon has left behind his whole family. Martyr Debashish who got married last year, was supposed to come home on Akshaya-Tritiya.

