DNA Special: Analysis of PM Modi's first state visit to US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seventh visit to the United States marks a significant milestone as his first official state visit to the country. As the world's two largest democratic nations, India and America share a profound connection built upon their common democratic values. This tour aims to reinforce this strong foundation and strengthen the bilateral ties between the two nations. Over the course of four days, PM Modi will partake in various engagements, including the commemoration of International Yoga Day and a special dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden.

The itinerary begins on June 21 with PM Narendra Modi leading the International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters. Following this, he will proceed to Washington DC, where he will receive a warm welcome as a distinguished state guest.

The significance of June 22 lies in PM Modi's address to the joint session of the US Congress, marking his second appearance before this esteemed audience. His first address to Congress took place in 2016. On this day, PM Modi will also receive a formal welcome at the White House and engage in high-level discussions with President Biden. A dinner in honor of PM Modi, hosted by President Biden, will further deepen the personal rapport between the leaders.

June 23 holds important bilateral meetings for PM Modi, including a lunch meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris and Foreign Minister Antony Blinken. He will also have the opportunity to engage with top CEOs of prominent companies, fostering stronger economic ties. In the evening, PM Modi will address the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Center, connecting with the Indian community residing in the United States.

On June 24, PM Modi will conclude his visit to the United States and proceed with his tour to Egypt, further showcasing India's growing global engagements.

This tour carries immense significance as it has the potential to become a milestone in the mutual relations between India and America. The visit aims to strengthen defense, development, and industrial partnerships between the two nations. Over the past two decades, the relationship between India and the United States has witnessed a remarkable transformation, and Modi's visit will elevate this partnership to new heights

