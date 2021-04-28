DNA Special: Analysis of '5 Star' lies of politics

At present, the entire country is struggling to deal with the coronavirus crisis. While the pandemic should have been confined to the hospitals, it has come out of hospitals and reached the courts and now the decisions of the judges of the country are being discussed more than governments.

On Monday, the Delhi High Court reprimanded the Delhi government not once but twice.

The first case is of the Ashoka Hotel in Delhi. The Delhi government had said in one of its orders that 100 rooms have been booked under the COVID-19 Health Facility for High Court judges, staff and their families in this hotel.

On this, the court took suo moto cognizance on the basis of media reports and told the Delhi government that it never said that these facilities should be available in any Five Star Hotel. That is, the Delhi government chose Ashoka Hotel on its own and issued a statement in such a way that it seems that 100 rooms have been booked in this hotel on the request of the Delhi High Court.

The Court also said on Monday that this move will send such a message among the people that either the high court judges are asking for five star facilities for COVID-10 care for their benefit or the Kejriwal government is making arrangements to please the court.

After the High Court rebuke, the counsel for the Delhi government said in the court that it has been shown incorrectly in media reports. However, the court again reprimanded the Kejriwal government and said that the reporting was absolutely correct in the media. The order of the Delhi government was wrong.

It was only after this remark of the court that the Kejriwal government immediately agreed to withdraw this decision. The big thing that the court said during the hearing is that when people are dying of coronavirus and there is a rush in hospitals, then booking 100 rooms at the five-star hotel for the judges is like mocking the common people.

Now you must be thinking about why the Delhi government decided to give five-star facilities of COVID care to the judges in the Ashoka Hotel itself. We'll tell you the reason.

This decision was taken because it is a government hotel. And in our country, governmental systems are often used in this way.

In 1956, when the ninth conference of UNESCO was to be held in Delhi, the then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru wanted the conference to be held in a new hotel because he wanted to make UNESCO happy.

This hotel was chosen for this conference, which was completed in the year 1956. The hotel had 550 rooms back then and today you can see the pictures of it as well. At that time, this hotel was the most preferred place for government programs and conferences. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were married in the same hotel on February 25, 1968. In the year 1980, Prabhakaran, the head of the militant organization LTTE, was kept house arrest in this hotel. Rerrorist Masood Azhar has also stayed in this hotel by showing fake identity card.

That is, this hotel has been witness to many important occasions. This is also the first Five Star Hotel in independent India. The Delhi government tried its best well, but the High Court spoiled its game. The court said that it had only asked the government that if a judge is infected with COVID-19 today, where will he go? But the Delhi government has booked 100 rooms at Ashoka Hotel on the basis of this.

However, this hotel does not come under the jurisdiction of Delhi Government. The ownership of this hotel is with the Government of India. You can say that if the Delhi government had been the owner of this hotel, today it would have been made a COVID-19 Care Center, which has no place for the common people.