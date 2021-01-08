DNA Poll: French support to India on Kashmir will strengthen friendship between two nations

India found an able ally in France, who supported India on the Kashmir issue, taking a stand against nations like China. Emmanuel Bonne, French President Emmanuel Macron's top advisor, said that his country has always supported India over Kashmir issue and never minced words.

“Whether it be on Kashmir, we've been supportive of India in the security concern. We haven't let the Chinese play any kind of procedural games. When it comes to the Himalayas, check our statements, they are perfectly clear. What we say publicly, we say it to the Chinese privately.

"We want China to respect certain rules, we want China to be less aggressive, we want China to understand that we are present in the field, willing and able to defend our interests," he said.

Talking about Kashmir, he said that France has always been very clear about the direct threat to India. Even if it is Kashmir, we have been a strong supporter of India in the Security Council, we did not let China play any kind of procedural game. When it comes to the Himalayan regions, you should check our statements, we have been completely clear. There is no ambiguity in what we say in public, he said.

Bonne also said that the relations between France and Pakistan are at a 'historic low' amid a spat of terror attacks in the nation.

