DNA Fact Check: Rs 19.5 Lakh a Month on Rs 18,000 Investment? Know truth here

A website imitating a popular national news brand and falsely invoking the name of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman has posted a message that under a government supported scheme people may avail a monthly income of Rs 19.5 lakh on a little investment of Rs 18,000.

After the message became viral on social media, it became more concerning and the Press Information Bureau (PIB), taking cognizance of the matter, investigated the matter to make people aware about the falsity of the claim. According to the PIB Fact Check team, it has clarified that the advertisement is a scam, and the image posted on the message is fake as it is AI-generated. Neither the Finance Minister nor the Central Government has backed any such investment scheme or platform.

Making people cautious about the scam, the fact check team also urged them not to click on any links containing such images, as it may be an attempt to extract money and warned them strictly not to share personal or financial details online. Sharing on X, PIB wrote, “A website 'http://spirelya.com' impersonating the @timesofindia claims that the Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman is promoting an Investment platform promising up to Ra 1,950,000 a month on an investment of Rs 18,000. The website further seeks personal contact details for registration.”

If you come across such suspicious advertisements or links, report them immediately to the cybercrime helpline (1930) or through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in). Timely reporting can help prevent others from falling victim to similar scams.

What is Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS)?

The Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System has been developed by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre and is operated by the respective states and Union Territories. It serves as a unified platform that connects state/UT law enforcement agencies, banks and financial intermediaries to enable swift action on complaints related to financial cyber fraud received through the helpline number 1930.

Calls made to 1930 are handled by the concerned state or UT police officials.