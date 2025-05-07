Bomb threat call targeting an IndiGo flight at Mumbai’s Sahar Airport sparks emergency response amid heightened tension after India’s strikes on terror camps.

A bomb threat was reported at Mumbai’s Sahar Airport after an anonymous caller claimed that an explosive device was placed on board an IndiGo flight, sources said. The call was received on the airport’s hotline, triggering an immediate response from security and airport authorities.

Following the threat, emergency protocols were swiftly activated. Security agencies launched thorough checks of the aircraft and surrounding areas to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew. So far, no suspicious items have been discovered.

The incident comes at a time of heightened alert, just days after India conducted air strikes targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, further raising national security concerns.

Meanwhile, the IndiGo team has confirmed that they are aware of the situation and are monitoring it closely. They acknowledged the reports about the bomb threat and said they are cooperating with the authorities. An official statement from the airline is still awaited.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to trace the origin of the threat and are ensuring all safety measures are in place at the airport.