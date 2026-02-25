DNA Fact Check: Did Jamia Millia Islamia prohibit boys and girls from standing together during Ramadan?

Jamia Millia Islamia dismissed viral Ramzan notices banning boys and girls from standing together as fake.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in New Delhi is currently dealing with a fabricated notice circulating on social media, which has sparked confusion and backlash among students and the public. These false documents, allegedly from university administration, imposed strict restrictions on boys and girls being seen together during the holy month of Ramadan. University have since clarified that these notifications were fake and not issued by official authorities.

Jamia Millia Islamia denies fake Ramadan notice

On Tuesday, Jamia Millia Islamia was forced to address a fabricated notice making the rounds on social media platforms like WhatsApp. The fake notification claimed to be from the university and stated that during Ramadan, 'standing together in couple (boy & girl)' would be prohibited on campus. It further warned that violators would have their nikkah (marriage) arranged immediately, with the couple also responsible for organising their Walima (wedding reception).

The university wasted no time in rejecting the document, calling it a 'fake' notice and categorically denying any such order. JMI's administration condemned the circulation of the notice, which it believes was an attempt to tarnish the institution's reputation. A police complaint has been lodged with the cybersecurity branch to track down those responsible for spreading the misleading message.

Pakistan University faces similar fake notification incident

In a parallel incident in Pakistan, a fabricated notice allegedly issued by Hamdard University also went viral. The fake notice similarly claimed that during Ramzan, boys and girls could not stand together, and any couple found violating the rule would be immediately married off. The notice included warnings about students being held responsible for their own Walima arrangements if they broke the supposed rule.

The notice, shared widely in a viral reel, was also found to be false. After the video gained traction, Hamdard University clarified that it had not issued any such directive. The fabricated notice, initially circulating under the name of Islamabad’s Bahria University, was debunked after it was revealed that it did not feature the official university letterhead.

University authorities respond

Both Jamia Millia Islamia and Hamdard University have expressed concern over the circulation of such false documents and the damage they may cause to their reputations. These incidents highlight the dangers of misinformation on social media and the need for institutions to remain vigilant in combating false claims.

As the universities continue to address these issues, authorities are taking legal steps to track down the individuals responsible for these fake notices. Students have been urged to verify any official information directly through university channels to avoid confusion and misinformation in the future.

Conclusion

The circulation of these fake notices serves as a stark reminder of the power and peril of social media in shaping public perception. While both Jamia Millia Islamia and Hamdard University have moved swiftly to clarify their positions, such incidents raise questions about the ease with which misinformation can spread, especially regarding sensitive topics like religious practices during Ramzan.