DNA Explainer: Why is Centre planning to ban sale of loose cigarettes, remove smoking zones from airports?

Representational image

If you are a smoker who prefers to buy loose cigarettes rather than the entire box then this can come as bad news for you. According to recent reports, the Centre has recommended a ban on the sale of loose or single cigarettes in India soon.

The ban on the sale of loose cigarettes can come in the span of a few months, most likely before the Union Budget 2023-24 is announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on February 1, 2023, according to the official date.

According to media reports, the Standing Committee of Parliament has recommended that the sale of loose cigarettes be banned across the country, preferably before the parliament session of the Union Budget is announced next year.

The reason behind this recommendation is to curb the usage of tobacco products in the country, according to reports. The sale of loose or single cigarettes is reportedly affecting the tobacco control campaign being run by the central government.

Not only this, but the Standing Committee of Parliament has also recommended that all the smoking zones in airports across India be removed to curb the sale and spread of tobacco across the country.

Since the government of India acts on the recommendations made by the standing committee of the Parliament, it is likely that the sale of loose cigarettes can be banned soon in the entire country, with the tobacco product only being sold by the box.

It must be noted that around three years ago, the central government ended up acting on the recommendation made by the Health Ministry and banned the sale and usage of e-cigarettes across the country, due to their many dangerous health implications.

Even after the increase in the GST on tobacco, there has not been much impact on the price of tobacco products in India. Earlier, the WHO had asked the government to impose 75 percent GST on tobacco and smoking products to control its sale.

Since the consumption of alcohol and tobacco increases the risk of cancer, the Standing Committee of Parliament is likely to impose a ban on the sale of loose cigarettes to curb their distribution in the country.

READ | How ban on menthol cigarettes can lead to many smokers quitting smoking?