DNA Explainer: What rulebook says regarding suspension of MPs, why were 12 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended

A dozen members of opposition parties in Rajya Sabha have been suspended from the winter session of the Parliament on the very first day following a motion brought in by the government. These members have been suspended for showing alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the Monsoon Session in August.

During the monsoon session, some opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 due to which marshals had to be called. The suspended Opposition members include six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena and one each from CPI and CPM.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on a stormy note on Monday. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi sought the approval of the House for suspending 12 Rajya Sabha MPs for the entire winter session on grounds of 'unprecedented acts of misconduct', 'unruly and violent behaviour' and 'intentional attacks on security personnel' on August 11.

What happened in Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session?

Constant disruptions and adjournments led Monsoon Session ending two days earlier than scheduled.

The Opposition parties were protesting over the Pegasus snooping row and the three controversial agri laws.

Opposition MPs purportedly climbed on the officials' table, waved black cloth and threw files during discussion.

The unruly behaviour started when the House began a discussion on farmers' protests against new reform laws.

The ruckus occurred on the last day of the Monsoon Session. They also allegedly manhandled the security personnel.

However, the Opposition alleged that their MPs were roughed up by the security personnel.

Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla decided to undertake a detailed examination.

They decided that the unruly scenes would be examined and the future course of action in such cases would be taken.

Under which laws were they suspended

The MPs were suspended under Rule 256 of Rajya Sabha rules which allows for suspension for a 'period not exceeding the remainder of the session'.

There is no clarity yet on why these 12 MPs have been chosen for suspension when the government charge sheet had named more than 20 members.

Visuals of Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa throwing the rule book at the empty chair were also circulated on television channels during the session.

On August 11, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh was one of the first to climb on the reporters' table. But neither of them have been suspended.

What powers do presiding officers have in such cases?

The Lok Sabha rulebook specifies that MPs are required to adhere to certain rules of parliamentary etiquette. These rules were updated in 1989.

MPs cannot interrupt the speech of others, maintain silence and not obstruct proceedings by hissing or making running commentaries during debates.

Members should not shout slogans, display placards, tear up documents in protest and play a cassette or a tape recorder in the House.

Rajya Sabha too has similar rules. To conduct the proceedings smoothly, the rulebook gives certain, similar powers to the presiding officers of both Houses.

The Presiding Officer of each House can direct an MP to withdraw from the legislative chamber for grossly disorderly conduct.

In such a case, the Member of Parliament then has to remain absent from the proceedings of the House for the remainder of the day.

The presiding officers can also 'name' an MP for 'persistently and wilfully obstructing the business' of the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha.

Usually, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister moves a motion for suspending the MP from the service of the House and this can last until the end of the session.

The Lok Sabha rule was amended in 2001 to give the Speaker one additional power. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in 2015 suspended 25 Congress MPs.

The new rule, 374A, empowers the Speaker to automatically suspend an MP for a maximum of five days for disrupting the business of the House.

Earlier cases of suspension of MPs due to disruption

In 1963 Lok Sabha ended in reprimanding some Lok Sabha MPs who first interrupted President Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan during an address.

While President Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan was delivering the joint address to both Houses these MPs walked out of the Lok Sabha.

In the year 1989, sixty-three MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha on the discussion of the Thakar Commission report.

More recently in 2010, seven MPs were suspended from Rajya Sabha for snatching the women's reservation bill from the minister.

Since then, MPs have raised slogans, used pepper spray in the House and displayed placards as a sign of protest.