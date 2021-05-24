DNA Explainer: What is yellow fungus? Symptoms, treatment, how is it different from black and white fungus

As India battles the second wave of COVID-19 and the rising cases of black fungus and white fungus infections in several states of the country, the first case of yellow fungus, which is considered dangerous than black fungus and white fungus, has been reported from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The yellow fungus disease can be fatal as it starts internally and a person needs to seek immediate medical assistance if they have any symptoms of yellow fungus, minor or major.

Symptoms of Yellow Fungus

Symptoms of yellow fungus are laziness, loss of appetite, or no appetite at all, and severe weight loss. In serious cases, the yellow fungus can also cause leakage of 'pus' and slow healing of the open wound as well as all other wounds. Malnutrition and organ failure and sunken eyes due to eventual necrosis are also major symptoms of the deadly virus.

Causes of Yellow Fungus

The causes behind yellow fungus can range from high humidity to old food, however, the primary cause is said to be poor hygiene. Getting rid of old food, proper disposal of feces can block the bacteria and fungus from growing.

Treatment of Yellow Fungus

If medical help is taken on time, the yellow fungus is treatable. Amphotericin B injection, which is an anti-fungal drug is used in the yellow fungus treatment.

As for the patient in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, he is still undergoing treatment in the hospital. Yellow fungus is considered dangerous than black fungus and white fungus so it is important to pay attention to symptoms and seek medical help as and when needed.