DNA Explainer: What is the standard operating procedure for Prime Minister's security - Read here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit was cut short on Wednesday after his cavalcade was stranded on a flyover in Punjab's Ferozepur district for over 15 minutes due to a protest. The Home Ministry has sought a report from Punjab state government on alleged 'major security lapse of the PM'.

While the ruling party is up in arms against the state's Congress government, the Congress and many social media users say the Special Protection Group or SPG has the sole responsibility is protect the Prime Minister of India.

Amid all these mud-slinging, the Punjab government today set up a high-level team to probe security lapses into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. The committee will submit the report in three days. Amid this developing story, here we try to understand what is the standard operating procedure for the Prime Minister's security and how grave is this matter.

PM's security planning

The SPG is responsible for the safety and security of the Prime Minister. The PM is the only protectee of the agency as per SPG Act.

The elite commando force is responsible for providing proximate security to the PM, meaning the immediate cordon around him is SPG personnel.

During any political visits, planning of the PM's security is an elaborate exercise that involves central agencies and state police forces.

Broad guidelines for Prime Minister's security are laid down in what is called the Special Protection Group's 'Blue Book'.

Three days before any planned visit, the SPG which is responsible for PM's security, holds a mandatory Advance Security Liaison (ASL).

Intelligence Bureau officials in the concerned state, state police officials and the concerned district magistrate are all involved in the ASL.

Every minute detail is discussed. Once the meeting is over, an ASL report is prepared, based on which all security arrangements are made.

During the PM's visit to a state, the local police maintains this minute-to-minute programme but is supervised by SPG officials.

Anti-sabotage checks, frisking of people who would come close to the PM are all mandated to be carried out by the Special Protection Group.

Even though the proximate security is the SPG's responsibility, the perimeter is to be secured by the state police when the PM travels.

The route that the Prime Minister is scheduled to take must be finalised and sanitised by the state police and then shared with the SPG.

In case the Prime Minister is scheduled to take a chopper ride to reach a venue, at least one alternative road route (if not more) is kept ready.