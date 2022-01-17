DNA Explainer: What is 6 airbags mandate and its challenges

Now your car may come with a minimum of six airbags as government approves a draft notification regarding this for vehicles carrying up to eight passengers. Union Minister for Road and Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had previously urged all carmakers to offers six airbags as standard on all vehicles.

Airbags are literally a question of life and death. The main reason behind this mandate was to initiate an effort to improve road safety in India and this now brings his proposal a step closer to reality. India's record on road security is among the worst in the world.

From 1987 to 2017, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimated that just frontal airbags saved 50,457 lives in that country.

And while the minister hasn't revealed any specific timeline by when carmakers will have to offer six airbags as standard on their cars, it must be noted that dual airbags for driver and passenger, only became mandatory on all vehicles this January. Driver airbag became compulsory for all passenger vehicles from July 1, 2019.

Vehicles that will be covered by this mandate

The proposal for additional airbags is to be mandated in the 'M1' vehicle category.

The aim is to minimise the impact of frontal and lateral collisions to the occupants seated both in front and back.

Airbags will be made mandatory for two side or side torso airbags, and two side curtain or tube airbags, covering all outboard passengers.

This will soften the impact of collisions by keeping occupants from coming into contact with the steering wheel, dashboard, front glass and other parts of the automobile.

Which vehicles come under 'M1' category

(Image Source: Reuters)

Category M covers motor vehicles with at least four wheels, used for carrying passengers.

'M1' defines a vehicle used to carry passengers, comprising not more than eight seats in addition to the driver's seat.

These vehicles are employed mostly for private use, alongside some commercial use by fleet operators.

Key challenges

More airbags as standard will inevitably drive up the cost of vehicles, particularly in budget cars.

A frontal airbag in an entry-level car typically costs between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000.

Side and curtain airbags could cost more than double of what frontal airbag will cost to the manufacturer.

Car with six airbags could cost up to Rs 50,000 extra, which is a significant bump for Rs 3 lakh-3.5 lakh category.

Most carmakers in India that offer six airbags only do so in top end models and those above Rs 10 lakh.

A number of entry-level models are specifically designed for markets like India and might need re-engineering.

Installing additional airbags will involve re-engineering in cars not originally designed to offer that level of protection.

Installing additional airbags will include making modifications to the body shell and the inside compartment.

The other issue pertains to timing as Indian auto industry is currently transitioning to stricter BS6 emission norms.

The auto industry has already been reeling with rising input and operational costs plus stricter emission norms.

Manufacturers argue that consumers get what they pay for and very few want to shell out more for a safer car.