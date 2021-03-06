Headlines

DNA Explainer: Significance of Mamata Banerjee's decision to contest from Nandigram

Political rival BJP described Mamata's decision as a 'desperate move', while the Trinamool Congress hailed it as a 'masterstroke'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 10, 2021, 05:13 PM IST

The stage is all set for the upcoming Assembly elections. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced Monday that she will contest the Assembly polls from Nandigram in the Purba Medinipur district of the eastern state. Nandigram is the place where farmers' agitation against land acquisition took place in 2007, which brought her to power and ended the nearly four-decade-long rule of the communists.

With this announcement, it is now clear that Mamata Banerjee is relinquishing her traditional seat of Bhowanipore in South Kolkata from where she is currently the MLA.

In January, during a party rally in Nandigram - the Trinamool Congress supremo had said, "How would it be if I stand from Nandigram? I was thinking, hence I'm saying it. It is my wish. It's a rural area. It is an area close to my heart. It is an area I love. I may not be able to give much time here during the elections because I'm fighting 294 seats. So, please handle this for me. And after elections, I will handle everything for you."

It seems, she set the stage for a direct face-off with Suvendu Adhikari, the turncoat Trinamool Congress MLA from Nandigram who is now with the BJP and who played a crucial role in the Nandigram agitation.

Political rival BJP described Mamata's decision as a 'desperate move', while the Trinamool Congress hailed it as a 'masterstroke'. So what does this decision mean?

'Outsider' politics

Political analysts, call this a wise 'political calculation'. During the election campaign, Mamata Banerjee has been very vocal about the fact that only a Bengali will rule Bengal. She has been calling BJP an outsider party. In her campaign she went on to say that 'the BJP is not Bengal party, it's a party from Gujarat'.

Taking the catch from here, the political pundits are of the opinion that since Bhawanipore is a constituency with a considerable number of non-Bengalis, her rhetoric against 'outsiders' can cost her the elections.

Interestingly, over 70% of Bhawanipore's population is non-Bengali, namely Gujaratis. By calling non-Bengalis outsiders, Mamata has actually pitted Bengalis and non-Bengalis against each other.

For Mamata, the decision was a 'call of conscience', as she told at a rally at Nandigram on Monday, where she made her decision public.      

Diminishing popularity

Mamata Banerjee has contested from Bhawanipore twice since 2011, when she won the seat in an assembly bypoll. 

In 2016, she won approximately 48%of the vote share, down from 77.46% in 2011.

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections brought a warning for the chief minister. The Trinamool managed to retain it by a thin margin of around 3,000 votes.

To add to the embarrassment, TMC trailed in the adjacent Rashbehari segment by 5,000 votes. 

Nandigram vote share 

Political pundits feel that for CM Mamata Banerjee, fighting the elections from Nandigram will mean an easier constituency than Bhawanipore.

Nandigram has around 30% of minority votes and she is known to woo Muslim vote bank for her political benefit.

Stop Suvendu Adhikari

This decision is also seen as a masterstrike to counter Suvendu Adhikari, the turncoat Trinamool Congress MLA from Nandigram. Mamata Banerjee will try to minimise her loss in East and West Midnapore districts. 

Suvendu Adhikari has already challenged that he would bring at least 35 constituencies to the BJP.  By fighting from Nandigram Mamata Banerjee wants to stop Suvend's political expansion.

