DNA Explainer: Origin of the slogan 'Khela hobe' and how it became war cry in West Bengal Assembly election 2021

With just a few days left for the much-awaited West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 to begin, the political game in the state has started with each team gearing up to beat the opponent. In this political battle, it is not just war of words but catchy jingles and slogans that are making headlines and doing the rounds on social media.

One slogan that has particularly taken everybody by storm and has captured the imagination across the political spectrum is the Trinamool Congress slogan 'Khela hobe' (Game on).

During the election campaigns and through social media, both the Trinamool and the BJP have been raising the slogan 'Khela hobe' to challenge their opponent. There have been viral videos of politicians dancing to the tune of 'Khela hobe'.

Another slogan that TMC has recently launched while trying to drum up support for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is, 'Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye' (Bengal wants their own daughter).

But do you know from where this slogan has emerged and how it has become synonymous with the West Bengal Assembly elections? Here we bring you some interesting facts to explain the real meaning behind the slogan 'Khela hobe'.

Literal meaning of 'Khela hobe'

The slogan is in Bengali and the literal meaning of this term is 'the game will happen'.

Origin of the slogan

The slogan was first used by Bangladesh's Awami League MP Shamim Osman a few years ago. 'Khela hobe' slogan was coined by Narayanganj MP Shamim Osman four years ago.

But it was popularised in West Bengal by Trinamool Congress president of Birbhum district, Anubrata Mondal, who at a local political event said, 'Khela hobe. Bhoyonkor khela hobe. Ei maati tei khela hobe'. (The game will happen. It will be a dangerous game. The game will be played in this battleground)

BJP leader and TMC turncoat Suvendu Adhikari hit out at Trinamool Congress for using this slogan, saying that the party wants to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh.

Know who wrote 'Khela hobe' jingle

TMC spokesperson and general secretary of the party's youth wing, Debangshu Bhattacharya, originally wrote the lyrics for the 'Khela hobe' jingle.

Debangshu Bhattacharya is a civil engineer by profession and is in his 20s. He has emerged as a crowd-puller for the Trinamool party.

The rap version of the slogan has become so popular that it is being played at wedding ceremonies and Saraswati puja pandals in Bengal.

In the high-stake West Bengal Assembly elections, the TMC is using the slogan 'Khela hobe' to counter BJP's 'Jai Shri Ram’ slogan.

Before the Lok Sabha election in 2019, Debangshu had coined a couple of slogans - 'Mamata Banerjee aar ek baar' (Mamata Banerjee for one more time) and 'Dilli jabe hawai choti' (The chappal will go to Delhi) had gone viral.