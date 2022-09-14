DNA Explainer: Mass shooting in Bihar’s Begusarai is first of its kind, what happened on the fateful Tuesday evening

Begusarai mass shooting suspects caught on CCTV

Bihar’s Begusarai district went into chaos on Tuesday evening as two gunmen on a motorcycle went on a shooting spree, opining fire on people along a 30-km stretch of the highway from Samastipur, killing one person and critically injuring 11 others.

Seven police personnel, who were on patrolling duty when the incident took place, have been suspended for failing to stop the two gunmen, who remain at large.

The suspects were reportedly seen crossing the Ganga via the Rajendra Bridge and entering Patna district, 130 km away from Begusarai, after the incident. One of them was dressed in a pair of “shite shorts” and the other in a “yellow T-shirt”.

Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar told reporters that the deceased was identified as Chandan Kumar of Pipra village under Barauni police station area. He was shot dead near Ayodhya Chowk under Teghra Police Station area.

The injured included Ranjit Yadav of Mokama, Nitesh Kumar of Phulwaria, Amarjeet Kumar of Barauni, Nitish Kumar of Mansoorchak, Vishal Solanki of Barh and Mohan Raja of Maranchi.

First-of-its-kind incident

While mass shootings are not a rare occurrence in the United States, the Begusarai incident looks like a first-of-its-kind incident in India where shooters, seemingly without any motive, go on a shooting rampage.

The nature of the attack, where the apparently fired at random people without even knowing them, appears to have left the authorities puzzled. The Print quoted a senior police officer blaming it on “psychopaths”.

“I can understand crime inflicted due to personal enmity, but in this case, innocent persons were shot. The culprits did not even know who they were shooting. The two shot at random. It appears to be the work of psychopaths,” the high-level police official was quoted as saying.

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi said in a statement on Tuesday: “This is a first of its kind incident not only in Bihar but for the entire country, when two people on motorcycle kept firing on innocent people for 30 kilometres and police could not catch them. This is highly unfortunate.”

How it happened

Around 5 pm on Tuesday, the gunmen arrived on a motorcycle at Malhipur Chowk in Begusarai town and started indiscriminate firing, targetting shops in the busy area.

Unable to grasp what had happened, panicked people started running for their lives, while shopkeepers fled leaving their shops open. The gunmen then went to Barauni Thermal Chowk, Barauni, Teghra, Bachwara and Rajendra Bridge, and continued firing at people

The shooting took place along National Highways 28 and 31 and the men covered a distance of 30 kilometres during the incident, crossing three police stations.

Political blame-game

The BJP on Wednesday took a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over incidents of crimes and controversial comments of state ministers, saying he should now stop the "pretension" of being "sushashan babu".

Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh also blamed the Kumar government for the incident and accused it is due to the lack of law and order in the state.

"Whenever a ‘Mahagathbandan’ government is made, law and order situation deteriorates. CM (Nitish Kumar) has now termed ‘Jungle Raj’ to ‘Janta raj’", said Giriraj Singh.

Nitish Kumar, who also holds the home portfolio, had held a meeting to review the law-and-order situation in the state Saturday, and asked top officials to go after criminals.