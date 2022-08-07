DNA Explainer: How SSLV, a rocket that can be assembled in just 72 hours, will transform India's space sector

The launch of SSLV is seen as a gamechanger for the Indian space sector.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday scripted history as it launched its smallest rocket, carrying an earth observation satellite and a student satellite from the spaceport in Sriharikota, about 135 km from Chennai.

After carving a niche on successful mission launches through its trusted workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLV), Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV), ISRO made its maiden launch of a small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV), which would be used to deploy satellites in the low orbit earth.

The SSLV is 34m tall, about 10m less than the PSLV and it has a vehicle diameter of two metres as compared to 2.8 metres of PSLV. SSLV has a lift off mass of 120 tonne while PSLV has 320 tonnes, which can carry payloads up to 1,800 kg.

The highlights of the rocket are that it can be assembled within 72 hours by a team of just 5-6 people; costs at least one-tenth of those currently in use; can enable a space launch from India every week; caters specifically to small and micro satellites that constitute over 90 per cent of all satellites being launched these days.

The launch of SSLV is seen as a gamechanger for the Indian space sector. The launch was originally scheduled for 2018 but got delayed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic among other issues.

The launch has started the journey of SSLV replacing the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) as the most frequently used launch vehicle by ISRO over the next few years.

ISRO’s focus on SSLV is a result of the increasing demand for small satellites owing to the ever-growing need for space-based data, communication, surveillance and commerce. It is estimated that tens of thousands of small satellites would be launched over the next 10 years.

The agency has developed SSLV as India’s space sector is fast being opened up for the private sector, with at least three private companies developing rockets that can launch small satellites into space.

ISRO said, SSLV offers low turn-around time, flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, launch on-demand feasibility and minimal launch infrastructure requirements.

The AzaadiSAT carries 75 different payloads each weighing around 50 gms. Girl students from rural regions across the country were provided guidance by ISRO scientists to build these payloads which are integrated by the student team of 'Space Kidz India'.

The ground system developed by Space Kidz India would be utilised for receiving the data from this satellite. ISRO began launching sounding rockets in 1965 to probe the upper atmospheric regions and for space research.

The first sounding rocket was launched near Thiruvananthapuram in November 1963. The space agency later in 1980 launched the country's first Satellite Launch Vehicle -3 which can carry payloads of upto 40kgs. In 1987, ISRO conducted the first developmental flight of Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicle (ASLV) with a payload capacity of upto 150kgs.

Later, ISRO made its first Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in September 1993, which was unsuccessful. However in 1994, ISRO tasted success on the first successful launch as it emerged to be a reliable and versatile trusted workhorse.

ISRO conducted the first flight of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle in 2001 which is the largest launch vehicle developed by India, currently under operation. The GSLV has a lift-off mass of 414.75 tonne.