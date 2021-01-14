DNA Explainer: How is Chief Guest for Republic Day chosen?

Have you ever thought as to how and on what basis does India choose the Chief Guest for its Republic Day? If you do not know the answer, we bring before you some interesting facts that will enrich your knowledge.

Every year since 1950, India has been hosting a head of state or government of another country as the state guest of honour for Republic Day celebrations. The Chief Guest is chosen on the basis of strategic, economic and political interests.

The India government extends its invitation to a Head of State or Government after careful consideration. This process commences almost six months ahead of the Republic Day. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) considers a number of issues, the most important of which is the nature of India's relationship with the country concerned.

No just this, factors also include political, economic, and commercial relations, the neighbourhood, military cooperation, prominence in regional groupings or past association in the Non Aligned Movement.

The MEA, after deliberations, seeks the Prime Minister's approval, after which the clearance of Rashtrapati Bhavan is sought. Thereafter, India's ambassadors in the concerned countries try to ascertain discreetly the potential Chief Guests' programme and availability for Republic Day.

Once this laborious process has been completed, the territorial divisions in the MEA work towards meaningful talks and agreements, while the Chief of Protocol works on the details of the programme and logistics.

The Protocol Chief explains to his counterpart from the visitor’s side the detailed programme which, for the Republic Day ceremonies, has to be followed minute-by-minute with military precision.

All aspects of the visit are gone through, such as security, logistics, medical requirements, if necessary, with the active cooperation of the concerned Departments of the Government of India and the governments of the states which the Chief Guest may visit before coming to New Delhi, or after Republic Day.