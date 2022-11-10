DNA Explainer | Himachal Polls: A look at promises and key issues as Congress eyes comeback and BJP change in 'riwaaz'

Representational Image

The high-voltage election campaigning in Himachal Pradesh came to an end on Thursday as the state votes on November 12 to choose a new government. While the hill state has traditionally witnessed a bipolar contest between the BJP and the Congress, the entry of Aam Aadmi Party is expected to spice up the contest this time.

Notably, the hill state has not repeated any government since its formation in 1971, with the only exception of 1985 when late Virbhadra Singh of the Congress opted for mid-term polls, about two years ahead of the schedule, to encash the pro-Congress wave after the assassination of Indira Gandhi in 1984.

National vs Local

The ruling BJP’s poll campaign was again led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, indicating that the party continues to bank on his charismatic image. The rallies were focused around women voters, who account for 48 per cent of the state population, along with mentions of nationalism and Hindutva.

While the BJP evoked national issues, the Congress’ campaign largely focused on local issues. It evoked a range of state-level issues such as rising unemployment, rising prices, administrative governance, corruption allegations against the backdrop of alleged irregularities in police recruitment, teacher recruitment, and the purchase of PPE kits in the health department, the non-restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for government employees.

Manifesto vs Manifesto

The BJP is confident that women in Himachal Pradesh are with it, given the host of welfare schemes given to them, from toilets to houses, gas cylinders, electricity and drinking water.

While the Congress has strengthened its focus on jobs, the youth, and the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), it has introduced promises such as free electricity up to 300 units. The BJP has vowed to bring in a Uniform Civil Code and a survey of Waqf property, in addition to reiterating its welfare schemes. However, it is silent on the issue of OPS. Both have promised relief to apple farmers, who have been protesting in the state.

Taking a leaf out of AAP’s playbook, the Congress has also announced free electricity of up to 300 units and Rs 1,500 to women between 18 and 60 years of age. The Congress has also promised five lakh jobs this time as opposed to the earlier promise of employment to 75,000 youth and 1.50 lakh jobs over a period of five years.

Key issues

Lately, the Old Pension Scheme has emerged as the key poll issue in the hill state, given the fact that they are about 2.5 lakh government employees in the state, and out of them 1.5 lakh are covered under the New Pension Scheme.

The old pension scheme, under which the entire pension amount was given by the government, was discontinued in the country from April 1, 2004. According to the new scheme, employees contribute 10 per cent of their basic salary towards pension while the state government contributes 14 per cent.

Another major issue highlighted by the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party is unemployment in the state. The unemployment rate in Himachal stood at 9.2 per cent and 8.6 per cent in September and October 2022 respectively, as against the national average of 7.6 per cent, the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) has revealed.

According to another study, Himachal has around 15 lakh unemployed persons, of whom 8.77 lakh have registered for jobs with employment exchanges across the state. Experts attribute this to a lack of job avenues and a slash in government job vacancies.

The apple industry continues to reel under an acute crisis with the apple farmers upset with the current government over the raw deal given to them. They have been protesting over the rising input costs and low returns along with the Centre’s push to big agro industries. The final nail in the coffin has been the hike in Goods and Services Tax (GST) from 12% to 18% on cartons.