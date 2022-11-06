DNA Explainer: BJP's defeat in Mokama's proxy battle of 'Bahubalis' has a hidden victory; decoding Bihar bypoll results

RJD candidate Neelam Devi (left), BJP candidate Sonam Devi (right)

The Bihar bypoll clash between the ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’ and the opposition NDA ended in a 1-1 draw, with the grand alliance retaining the high-stakes Mokama assembly seat and the BJP winning in Gopalganj.

The by-polls were the first test of strength since the upheaval in August this year that brought the Mahagathbandhan, helmed by the RJD, to power and ousted the BJP.

The RJD saw its victory margin fall in Mokama and fell short of a win in party president Lalu Prasad's home district of Gopalganj, which the BJP retained, albeit by the skin of its teeth.

In Mokama, RJD’s Neelam Devi, wife of strongman Anant Singh who was disqualified following his conviction in a criminal case, received 79,744 votes as compared to 63,303 votes garnered by BJP’s Sonam Devi, wife of a local muscleman Lalan Singh who has been opposed to Anant Singh.

Mokama constituency has over 2.78 lakh voters and the voter turnout was 53.38 per cent as compared to 54.52 per cent in 2020. While as many as 15 candidates were in the fray, the main contest was between the wives of the two strongmen (bahubalis) of Mokama.

Anant Singh’s wife, who was also the grand alliance’s candidate, defeated Lalan Singh’s wife by 16,741 votes as District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh announced the winner after 21 round of counting.

The Bahubali turn of Mokama remained intact in the hands of Anant Singh alias ‘Chote Sarkar’, who lost his membership in Bihar Legislative Assembly after getting 10 years of imprisonment in a case pertaining to Arms Act.

Meanwhile, in Gopalganj, BJP candidate Kusum Devi won the election with a difference of 1,794 votes, defeating RJD’s Mohan Prasad Gupta. Kusum Devi secured 70,053 votes, whereas Mohan Prasad Gupta got 68,259 votes.

Notably, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and Mayawati's BSP together polled votes ten times the victory margin in Gopalganj.

After the announcement of bypoll results for both seats, Senior leader of BJP MP Sushil Modi in a video message claimed that Mokama was not a win for Mahagathbandhan, but Anant Singh.

“Anant Singh and his family have been winning the elections for the past six out of seven times, whether he fought on an RJD or Janata Dal United (JDU) seat or as independent candidate, people voted for him… Last time, Anant Singh defeated his JDU rival with more than 35,000 votes and this time, the BJP, which had contested for the first time, managed to secure more than 60,000 votes and lost with a margin of just 16,000,” he said.

Although the BJP lost Mokama, its vote share clearly shows that the JDU voters shifted to its side. Also, the saffron party managed to retain Gopalganj even after its former ally JD(U) stood against it. This is something that may worry Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP’s friend-turned-foe.

Now that the JD(U) and RJD are in alliance, losing Gopalganj and winning Mokama with the least margin ever is a matter of concern for the Mahagathbandhan. For the BJP, the results are a shot in the arm as it is now playing as the lone warrior and plans to take on JD(U)-RJD-Congress alliance in 2024 Lok Sabha elections and 2025 Assembly polls.