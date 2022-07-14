DNA Explainer: As Uddhav, Shinde ready for ‘bow-arrow’ battle, know how EC can decide with 1968 Symbols Order

Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray - File Photo

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the party’s breakaway faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde are set for a fresh battle over the party’s bow-arrow symbol.

Earlier this week, the Thackeray camp approached the Election Commission of India, requesting it to hear its side before deciding claims to the party symbol.

This was quite a pre-emptive move by the Thackeray camp given that the Shinde-led faction has not yet officially approached the poll body to claim right over the party symbol.

In the Maharashtra assembly, Shinde has claimed to be the "original" Shiv Sena by virtue of having support of more than two-third legislators of the party's legislative wing.

Shiv Sena is also staring at a split in the Parliamentary party with at least 14 Lok Sabha members weighing the option of joining the Shinde-led faction. Shinde is trying to wrest control of civic bodies and municipal corporations held by Shiv Sena and also seeking a upper hand over the organisation.

If Shinde approached the Election Commission, the latter is likely to freeze the symbol so that none of the factions are able to use it unless it has made a decision.



Is EC empowered to decide to arbitrate?

According to Para 15 of the Symbols Order: “When the [Election] Commission is satisfied… that there are rival sections or groups of a recognised political party each of whom claims to be that party the Commission may, after taking into account all the available facts and circumstances of the case and hearing [their] representatives… and other persons as desire to be heard decide that one such rival section or group or none of such rival sections or groups is that recognised political party and the decision of the Commission shall be binding on all such rival sections or groups.”

The Symbols Order is applicable in case of split in recognised national and state parties. In case of registered but unrecognised parties, the EC usually advises the warring factions to resolve their differences internally or approach the court.

How EC handled party splits before 1968

Before the Symbols Order came into effect in 1968, the EC issued notifications and executive orders under the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961. The most famous before 1968 was that of the Communist Party of India in 1964.

A breakaway group approached the EC in December 1964, urging to recognise it as CPI(Marxist). They provided a list of MPs and MLAs of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and West Bengal supporting them. The poll body recognised the faction as CPI(M) after it found that the votes secured by the breakaway faction added up to more than 4 per cent in the three states, according to The Indian Express.

The first case decided under Para 15 of Symbols Order

Following the death of President Zakir Hussain on May 3, 1969, the simmering tensions in the Indian National Congress came out in the open as the Congress old guard, led by K Kamaraj, Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, S Nijalingappa and Atulya Ghosh — known as the ‘Syndicate’ — nominated Reddy for the post.

Indira Gandhi, on the other hand, encouraged Vice-President V V Giri to contest as an Independent, and called for a “conscience vote” in defiance of the whip issued by party president Nijalingappa. After Giri won, Indira was expelled from the Congress, and the party split into the “old” Congress(O) led by Nijalingappa and the “new” Congress (R) led by Indira Gandhi.

The “old” Congress retained the party symbol of a pair of bullocks carrying a yoke; the breakaway faction was given the symbol of a cow with a calf.

What about the faction that is denied parent party symbol?

When the first Congress split happened, the EC recognised both the Congress (O) and the breakaway faction whose president was Jagjivan Ram.

However, the EC things changed in the cases of the Indian National Congress and Janata Dal. The disputes led to the creation of several factions, including Himachal Vikas Congress, Manipur State Congress Party, West Bengal Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Biju Janata Dal etc.

However, unlike the previous case, the EC did not recognise the new parties as either state or national parties. It was of the opinion that sufficient number of MPs and MLAs was not a fit criteria as they had won on the tickets of their parent party.

This led to a new rule under which the splinter group of the party — which does not get the symbol — had to register itself as a separate party, and could lay claim to national or state party status only on the basis of its performance in state or central elections after registration.