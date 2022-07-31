DNA Explainer: As Sanjay Raut faces ED action, know what 'Patra Chawl' land scam is all about

Patra Chawl land redevelopment project - File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday detained Sanjay Raut after raiding the house and questioning the Shiv Sena MP after he skipped summons twice for questioning in a money-laundering case.

Raut was summoned for questioning by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the alleged irregularities in the re-development of Mumbai’s 'Patra Chawl' and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'.

He had appeared before the agency in Mumbai to record his statement on July 1 in connection with the case. After that, the ED had summoned him twice, but he had skipped the summonses citing his engagement with the ongoing Parliament session.

What is Patra Chawl redevelopment project?

Siddharth Nagar, popularly known as Patra Chawl, is located in the northern Mumbai suburb of Goregaon. Spread over an area of 47 acres, the ‘chawl’ had a total of 672 houses.

In 2008, the Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA) undertook the redevelopment project which involved rehabilitation of all 672 tenants and redevelopment of the locality, and gave the contract to Guru Ashish Construction Private Limited (GACPL).

Back then, an agreement was signed between MHADA, GACPL and the tenants’ society. 14 years on, the people of the area continue to wait for their homes.

As per the tripartite agreement, GACPL was to develop the land in lieu of constructing flats for the 672 tenants in 36 months. The agreement laid down that the developer had to pay rent to all the tenants every month till the completion of the project.

However, the rent was paid only till 2014-15. Later, the tenants started complaining about the non-payment of rent and the delay in the completion of the project.

The ED claims that Pravin Raut, a close aide of Raut, and the other associates of GACPL misled MHADA, and sold the floor space index (FSI) to nine private developers, collecting Rs 901.79 crore, without constructing wither the rehab portion for the 672 tenants, or the MHADA portion.

In the meanwhile, the GACPL launched a project called Meadows and took the booking amount of around Rs 138 crore from flat buyers.

"The total proceeds of the crime generated by directors of Guru Ashish Constructions Pvt Ltd through illegal activities was about Rs 1,039.79 crore. Part of the proceeds of crime was further transferred to close associates," it alleged.

Notably, Guru Ashish is a subsidiary of the Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd. (HDIL) which is already under the lens of ED and other probe agencies in connection with Rs 4,300 crore alleged fraud at the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.

According to the ED, Pravin Raut admits to have received Rs 100 crore from HDIL, and “diverted” it to various accounts of “his close associates, family member, his business entities”, including the family of Sanjay Raut.