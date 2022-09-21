DNA Explainer: As 'leaked obscene video' incidents grab headlines, know what is the law, penalty in India

Representational Image

Probing the alleged leakage of several objectionable videos of women students at the Chandigarh University, the Punjab Police lodged an FIR in this case under section 66(E) of the Information Technology Act and section 354C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Similarly, a canteen worker at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, was arrested for allegedly filming a woman resident at the institute’s hostel while she was in the bathroom. The accused has been arrested under section 354C (voyeurism).

Here is what the law in the Indian constitution states for cases involving leakage of obscene videos of women:

What is Section 354C?

Section 354C (voyeurism) of the IPC states that “Any man who watches, or captures the image of a woman engaging in a private act in circumstances where she would usually have the expectation of not being observed either by the perpetrator or by any other person at the behest of the perpetrator or disseminates such image shall be punished on first conviction with imprisonment of either description for a term which shall not be less than one year, but which may extend to three years, and shall also be liable to fine, and be punished on a second or subsequent conviction, with imprisonment of either description for a term which shall not be less than three years, but which may extend to seven years, and shall also be liable to fine.”

Explanation

For the purpose of this section, “private act” includes an act of watching carried out in a place which, in the circumstances, would reasonably be expected to provide privacy and where the victim’s genitals, posterior or breasts are exposed or covered only in underwear; or the victim is using a lavatory; or the victim is doing a sexual act that is not of a kind ordinarily done in public.

Where the victim consents to the capture of the images or any act, but not to their dissemination to third persons and where such image or act is disseminated, such dissemination shall be considered an offence under this section.

What is voyeurism?

Voyeurism under the Indian Penal Code, 1860, section-354C describes the act as, “Viewing and/or capturing the image of a girl or woman going about her private acts, where she thinks that no one is watching her is a crime. This includes a woman, using a toilet, or who is undressed or in her underwear, or engaged in a sexual act.”

Chandigarh University Incident

The Punjab Police on Monday formed a three-member all-women special investigation team to probe the allegations levelled by students of Chandigarh University that a hosteller had recorded several objectionable videos of women students in the common washroom.

While the police earlier claimed that the accused only shared her private video with her alleged boyfriend in Shimla and no other videos were found in her phone, it recovered objectionable videos of the girl today.

On Sunday evening, the Himachal police arrested one accused and detained another. While Sunny Mehta (23), a resident of Rohru sub-division, Shimla was arrested and a second person named Rankaj Verma (31) was detained.

On Monday morning, DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav said in a video statement that three arrests had been made in the case so far. “Certain electronic devices have been seized. I would like to thank DGP Himachal Pradesh and Himachal Police for extending all cooperation to Punjab Police in arrests made yesterday,” he said.