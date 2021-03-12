DNA Explainer: All you need to know about 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' launched by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence. The 75th-anniversary celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023.

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' began with the PM flagging off Dandi March from Sabarmati Ashram. The padayatra will be joined by different groups of people on the way to Dandi. It will conclude on April 5.

'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' is a series of events to be organised by the Government of India to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. The Mahotsav will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari.

Addressing the gathering at Sabarmati Ashram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted the launch of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' 75 weeks before August 15, 2020, which will continue till August 15, 2023. He paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and great personalities who laid down their lives in the freedom struggle.

"Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a tribute by our people to our freedom fighters and freedom movement. During the celebrations, the country will not only remember all the important milestones, important times during the freedom movement but also gain new energy for the development of our future," Modi tweeted.

March 12 marks the day when Mahatma Gandhi began his famous salt march protest against a new salt tax imposed by the Britishers in 1930.

The padyatra is being undertaken by 81 marchers from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari, a journey of 386 km. The march will end after 25 days, on April 5.

During the Padyatra, the Padyatris will stay at the place of night halt and the Padyatra will start from the same place the next day.

Talking about the symbol of salt, the Prime Minister said that salt was never valued on the basis of mere cost. For Indians, salt represents honesty, trust, loyalty, labour, equality and self reliance. He said at that time, salt was a symbol of India's self-reliance. Along with the values â€‹â€‹of India, the British also hurt this self-reliance. People of India had to depend on salt coming from England.

He said Gandhiji understood this chronic pain of the country, understood the pulse of the people, and turned that into a movement.