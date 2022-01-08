DNA Explainer: 5 states go to Assembly polls this year, know seat share in each state

Assembly Election 2022: Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand will be held between February and March, 2022. Uttar Pradesh is a key for the both BJP and the Opposition particularly Congress.

The outcome of the Assembly elections 2022, in the largest state of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab will also indicate the fallout of the farmers' protest against the three farm laws which have now been taken back by the government.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022

(Image Source: IANS)

The elections to 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats will be held this year between February to March, 2022.

The term of the current assembly will expire on May 14, 2022. The new assembly should be in place well before then.

Uttar Pradesh which has 403 Assembly seats, to form a government a party or coalition needs 202 seats for a majority.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 312 out of a total of 403 seats.The halfway mark is 202.

2011 census data reveals 40% OBCs, 20.8% Dalits(SC), 0.8% Tribals(ST), 23% Forward caste, 19% Muslims, 0.9% Others.

BJP, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samajwadi Party, Congress are the prominent parties in the fray in the UP Assembly polls.

Also in the fray are RLD, AIMIM, Apna Dal, SBSP. SP and Jayant Chaudhary's RLD have reached a seat-sharing agreement.

BJP on Wednesday announced its 24-member election committee for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Punjab Assembly election 2022

(Image Source: Twitter@@CHARANJITCHANNI)

The elections to 117-member Punjab Assembly seats will be held this year between February to March, 2022.

The term of the current assembly elected in 2017 will expire on March 27, 2022 unless dissolved earlier.

Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, who parted ways with the Congress is set to contest the polls.

His political party, the Punjab Lok Congress will enter the fray in alliance with the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

BJP's vote share in Punjab is up to 8% and Captain Amarinder Singh also has influence in the urban class.

Out of the 117 seats in the Assembly, the BJP is expected to field its candidate on 40 urban and 51 semi-urban seats.

Candidates of Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) are likely to contest from rural areas.

Uttarakhand Assembly election 2022

(Image Source: IANS)

The elections to 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly seats will be held this year for which ECI will announce dates.

In 2017, the polls for the 70 seats in Uttarakhand Assembly were held in single phases.

The BJP is the ruling party in Uttarakhand while the Congress is the main opposition party.

The debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is challenging to disturb the bipolar election tradition in the state.

Manipur Assembly election 2022

The Election Commission of India will be announcing poll dates for 60 seats of the Manipur assembly.

The Election Commission is likely to follow its 2017 move to hold the assembly elections in two phases.

At present the NDA led by Bharatiya Janta Party is in majority in the assembly with 36 out of 60 seats.

It includes 24 BJP MLAs and four MLAs each from NPP and NDF each, 1 from LJP, and three independent.

In 2017, the Manipur assembly polls were held in two phases with voting taking place on March 4 and March 8.

Goa Assembly election 2022

(Image Source: Twitter@DrPramodPSawant)

Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Goa in month of February 2022 to elect 40 members.

At present, one constituency is reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled castes.

Aam Aadmi Party released its first list of 10 candidates on Friday for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is the largest Party and has 27 MLAs in the Goa Vidhan Sabha.

Indian National Congress has 5 MLAs and Goa Forward Party with three MLAs is in third place.