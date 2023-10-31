Headlines

DNA Explained: What are electoral bonds and what is the controversy around them?

The scheme, which was notified by the government on January 2, 2018, was pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency to political funding.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 01:12 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday commenced hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the electoral bonds scheme for funding political parties.

The scheme, which was notified by the government on January 2, 2018, was pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency to political funding.

A press release by the Ministry of Finance in January 2018 said the government had notified the scheme to cleanse the system of political funding.

Attorney General (AG) R Venkataramani, in a statement filed before the top court in the matter, has said that citizens do not have the right to information under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution regarding the source of the funds. Holding that the electoral bonds scheme for funding political parties contributes to clean money, the top law officer has said there can be no general right to know "anything and everything", without being subjected to reasonable restrictions.

What are electoral bonds?

1. Electoral Bond would be a bearer instrument in the nature of a Promissory Note and an interest-free banking instrument. A citizen of India or a body incorporated in India will be eligible to purchase the bond.

2. Electoral bond would be issued/purchased for any value, in multiples of Rs 1,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 1,00,000, Rs 10,00,000 and Rs 1,00,00,000 from the specified branches of the State Bank of India (SBI).

3. The purchaser would be allowed to buy electoral bond(s) only on due fulfilment of all the extant KYC norms and by making payment from a bank account. It will not carry the name of payee. Electoral Bonds would have a life of only 15 days during which it can be used for making donation only to the political parties registered under section 29A of the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951 (43 of 1951) and which secured not less than 1%  of the votes polled in the last general election to the House of the People or a Legislative Assembly.

4. The bonds under the Scheme shall be available for purchase for a period of 10 days each in the months of January, April, July and October, as may be specified by the Central Government. An additional period of 30 days shall be specified by the Central Government in the year of the General election to the House of People.

5. The bond shall be encashed by an eligible political party only through a designated bank account with the authorised bank.

