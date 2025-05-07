Will Operation Sindoor' escalate into a full-fledged India-Pakistan War? Or will it be limited to a symbolic and restrained Pakistani response in the form of a few attacks inside India? Talking exclusively to DNA, Major General (Retired) PK Sehgal said...

Will Operation Sindoor' escalate into a full-fledged India-Pakistan War? Or will it be limited to a symbolic and restrained Pakistani response in the form of a few attacks inside India? Talking exclusively to DNA, Major General (Retired) PK Sehgal said that it depends completely on how Pakistan responds. He said that a Pakistani response is not ruled out. The Pakistani Army is most likely to retaliate and attack Indian targets. It was Pakistan Army chief General Asim Muneer who started the present crisis, and he would like the matter to escalate.

Is India fully prepared?

The major general, who has fought in the wars of 1962, 1965, 1971, and 1999, expressed confidence that India is fully prepared to foil any Pakistani misadventure. He said that the Russian-made S-400, AWACS, and other systems have already been deployed, and India is capable of intercepting and destroying all kinds of aircraft, missiles, and drones coming from Pakistan. They will be destroyed, and Islamabad will be taught a lesson.

Pakistan wages propaganda war

However, he said that Pakistan may choose not to retaliate in a big way. It has launched a propaganda war against India and claimed to have shot down 5 Indian aircraft. it is a complete lie, as all IAF aircraft have returned to their bases after successfully targeting terrorist hideouts. The Pakistan Army may be doing this to convince its population that it has stopped New Delhi and now no further action is required.

Pakistan under pressure

Major General (Retired) Sehgal also said that Islamabad is under tremendous international pressure. All countries, including its all-weather friend China, have condemned terrorism, sending a strong signal to Pakistan. Keeping this in mind, Islamabad may not escalate it, though it can carry out a few symbolic attacks with little consequences.

Is Pakistan ready for war?

Talking exclusively to DNA, defence expert Amit Bansal said that the Pakistan Army will certainly respond and retaliate to the Indian attacks. He also said that Pakistani artillery has already started shelling Indian targets across the Line of Control. Islamabad may try to hit a few targets inside India to save its face. However, there is no indication of escalating the present crisis into a full-fledged war, as neither India nor Pakistan wants it. No side is prepared for a full-fledged war. However, the Pakistan Army is hailed as a hero in the country, and it will certainly want to keep this larger-than-life image by hitting back at India.