DNA Exclusive | Shashi Tharoor vs R Chandrasekhar: Who is winning social media war? Check LSS here

Today we will talk about the social media popularity of Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor v/s BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who are both contesting from Thiruvananthapuram.

Lok Sabha Elections have begun with political parties and leaders wooing voters with their campaigns across India. Political parties are also attracting voters with their campaigns on social media. Famous leaders also use social media platforms to woo voters. In our DNA Exclusive, we have measured the Leader Social Score (LSS) of numerous political leaders who are competing against each other in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Today we will talk about Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor who is competing against BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Thiruvananthapuram. This seat is part of the 20 Lok Sabha segments in Kerala.

The seat has been the stronghold of three-term Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the UN diplomat-turned-politician, who has been winning from here since 2009, thus, becoming its longest-serving MP so far.

While the entrepreneur-turned-politician Chandrasekhar, 59, is also posing major competition to Tharoor and has intensified the Thiruvananthapuram face-off, even though the BJP has never been able to win a single LS seat in the state.

On X (formerly Twitter), Tharoor is way ahead of Chandrasekhar with 8.5 million followers. Whereas, Chandrasekhar has around 3 lakh followers. On Instagram, Tharoor has around 7 lakh followers and Chandrasekhar has only 90,000 followers.

DNA Leader Social Score (LSS)

On a scale of 0-100, Tharoor is ahead of Rahul with 65 points and Chandrashekhar has secured 55 points, as per our overall Leader Social Score (LSS).Their Facebook and digital listing score are equal, but on instagram there is a vast difference with former securing 64 points and latter getting 0 points.