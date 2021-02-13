DNA Exclusive: After Rajya Sabha resignation, 'suffocated' Dinesh Trivedi says TMC outsourced to a consultant

Dinesh Trivedi in his interview said that the principles and ideals on which the Trinamool Congress was formed does not exist anymore.

A day after he resigned as the member of the Rajya Sabha, former Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi in an exclusive interview with Zee News spoke about why he left TMC and what was his forward planning? Dinesh Trivedi said that he felt suffocated in the party since he was unable to do anything regarding the violence and unrest in West Bengal. He added that it was no more his party.

Dinesh Trivedi in his interview said that the principles and ideals on which the Trinamool Congress was formed does not exist anymore. He said that the party has lost its soul, hence the old party ceases to exist. He further stated that he tried to warn all his colleagues and other partymen as to where the party was heading to. But no one paid any heed to his warnings.

In his conversation, Dinesh Trivedi expressed his pain that the party was formed through a lot of struggle and till 2011 there was lot of time for discussions and talks over tea and snacks. But once the party came to power things changed and it didn't happen overnight.

Dinesh Trivedi said that as Rajya Sabha member he was unable to quietly sit and see the way violence and corruption was happening in West Bengal and he could do nothing to change the situation.

In reply to a question as to who was doing violence and corruption, Dinesh Trivedi said that the slogan of the party before coming to power in 2011 was 'Bodol chai, bodla na' (want change, not revenge), but the Trinamool is now heading in the same path of violence and corruption that use to exist before the party came to power in 2011.

Dinesh Trivedi added that previously the party did not have sufficient funds even to send someone to Delhi, but now if hundreds of crores of rupees were being given to a consultant then obviously the party has gone into his hands. The party they all had made together then does not exist anymore.

Giving examples of Narda and Sharda, Dinesh Trivedi said that when Narda happened he opposed the corruption, so the party went against him. Trivedi said that the image of Bengal has now reduced to violence and corruption, and there is no development in the state. He said the peace and prosperity comes together, so when there is no peace in the state how could there be any prosperity.

Dinesh Trivedi said that Mamata Banerjee has become very busy nowadays. "There use to be talks with Mamata Banerjee during the struggling days. After coming to power she has become very busy. The party has now been outsourced to a consultant. Now you have to first speak with the consultant," he added.

On being asked whether he was going to join the BJP, Trivedi said that right now he was trying to come in terms with himself and his ideals.

Dinesh Trivedi also spoke about how the party is fighting with the Centre everyday and not implementing the Central government policies, in turn depriving the general public of its benefits.

"Every day I was asked to abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. That is not my value system. I cannot do that. If the Prime Minister does something good, we must appreciate it. And if the government does something wrong we must draw their attention and emphatically oppose it while maintaining decorum," Dinesh Trivedi said.

On asking why was Mamata Banerjee so opposed to 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan, Dinesh Trivedi said that only Mamata could answer that question.