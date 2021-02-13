DNA Exclusive: After Rajya Sabha resignation, 'suffocated' Dinesh Trivedi says TMC outsourced to a consultant

Headlines

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Himachal rains: Monsoon fury unabated in state, toll reaches 18; orange alert issued for July 11

Wordle 752 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 11

Foxconn's decision has no impact on India's chip dream: Centre

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: Repolling held at 696 polling booths in 19 districts, 69.85 % voter turnout recorded

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Monsoon Mayhem: Rain wreaks havoc in many parts of India, Himachal Pradesh worst-hit

DNA | Behind Delhi’s waterlogging woes, an absent drainage plan? Explained

DNA | Why flooding is a problem for Gurugram every monsoon?

8 superfoods to reduce high uric acid

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

5 worst mothers in the animal world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

PM Modi greets people on Eid ul-Adha, Monsoon kills many in India, electric shock kills 10 during rath yatras & more | DNA News Wrap, June 29

DNA | Religious freedom report or propaganda report; why is India mentioned in every report of US?

'He caught my hand...': Naveen-ul-Haq breaks silence on his ugly spat with RCB star Virat Kohli

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

Deadpool 3 first look: Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds, dons Wolverine’s classic yellow-blue suit

Homehollywood

hollywood

DNA Exclusive: After Rajya Sabha resignation, 'suffocated' Dinesh Trivedi says TMC outsourced to a consultant

Dinesh Trivedi in his interview said that the principles and ideals on which the Trinamool Congress was formed does not exist anymore.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 13, 2021, 10:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A day after he resigned as the member of the Rajya Sabha, former Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi in an exclusive interview with Zee News spoke about why he left TMC and what was his forward planning? Dinesh Trivedi said that he felt suffocated in the party since he was unable to do anything regarding the violence and unrest in West Bengal. He added that it was no more his party. 

Dinesh Trivedi in his interview said that the principles and ideals on which the Trinamool Congress was formed does not exist anymore. He said that the party has lost its soul, hence the old party ceases to exist. He further stated that he tried to warn all his colleagues and other partymen as to where the party was heading to. But no one paid any heed to his warnings. 

In his conversation, Dinesh Trivedi expressed his pain that the party was formed through a lot of struggle and till 2011 there was lot of time for discussions and talks over tea and snacks. But once the party came to power things changed and it didn't happen overnight.

Dinesh Trivedi said that as Rajya Sabha member he was unable to quietly sit and see the way violence and corruption was happening in West Bengal and he could do nothing to change the situation.

In reply to a question as to who was doing violence and corruption, Dinesh Trivedi said that the slogan of the party before coming to power in 2011 was 'Bodol chai, bodla na' (want change, not revenge), but the Trinamool is now heading in the same path of violence and corruption that use to exist before the party came to power in 2011.

Dinesh Trivedi added that previously the party did not have sufficient funds even to send someone to Delhi, but now if hundreds of crores of rupees were being given to a consultant then obviously the party has gone into his hands. The party they all had made together then does not exist anymore.

Giving examples of Narda and Sharda, Dinesh Trivedi said that when Narda happened he opposed the corruption, so the party went against him. Trivedi said that the image of Bengal has now reduced to violence and corruption, and there is no development in the state. He said the peace and prosperity comes together, so when there is no peace in the state how could there be any prosperity.

Dinesh Trivedi said that Mamata Banerjee has become very busy nowadays. "There use to be talks with Mamata Banerjee during the struggling days. After coming to power she has become very busy. The party has now been outsourced to a consultant. Now you have to first speak with the consultant," he added.

On being asked whether he was going to join the BJP, Trivedi said that right now he was trying to come in terms with himself and his ideals. 

Dinesh Trivedi also spoke about how the party is fighting with the Centre everyday and not implementing the Central government policies, in turn depriving the general public of its benefits. 

"Every day I was asked to abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. That is not my value system. I cannot do that. If the Prime Minister does something good, we must appreciate it. And if the government does something wrong we must draw their attention and emphatically oppose it while maintaining decorum," Dinesh Trivedi said.

On asking why was Mamata Banerjee so opposed to 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan, Dinesh Trivedi said that only Mamata could answer that question.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Traitors and helpless people are running...': Uddhav Thackeray takes a dig at NDA government in Maharashtra

Delhi: Cases of typhoid, upper respiratory infection increase amid heavy rainfall

Meet the actor who gave 25 hits in a year, not Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh, Akshay, Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth

This college dropout used to sell SIM cards, became millionaire at 22; now runs Rs 80,000 crore company

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: Repolling held at 696 polling booths in 19 districts, 69.85 % voter turnout recorded

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE