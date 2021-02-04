DNA Exclusive: Poland lauds India's vaccine diplomacy, hopes for early air transport bubble

Headlines

DNA TV Show: Bihar releases caste census data; here's what it revealed

'My light when skies are grey': IAS Ria Tabi wishes IPS husband Manish Kumar on his birthday with special message

Manipur tribal groups threaten to launch indefinite shutdown protesting

24 dead, including 12 infants, in 24 hours in Maharashtra govt hospital

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee leads protest at Rajghat, BJP calls it 'drama'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Bihar releases caste census data; here's what it revealed

'My light when skies are grey': IAS Ria Tabi wishes IPS husband Manish Kumar on his birthday with special message

Manipur tribal groups threaten to launch indefinite shutdown protesting

AI imagines Harry Potter characters in enchanted valleys of Kashmir

Benefits of drinking jaggery tea

Who are the Indian cricketers from the 2019 World Cup squad that don’t feature in the 2023 edition?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Rajasthan: PM Modi Attacks Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan Government In Chittorgarh Rally

EP 5: Ben Stokes | Players to watch out for in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | World Cup 2023

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan ties the knot for second time, wedding photos and videos goes viral

Tejas teaser review: Netizens say Kangana Ranaut's voice is 'enough for giving goosebumps, pride and anger'

'It was not a natural death': Boney Kapoor reveals details about Sridevi’s shocking demise for the first time

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali claims he cheated on Sangeeta Bijlani with her: 'Caught him red-handed at...'

HomeIndia

India

DNA Exclusive: Poland lauds India's vaccine diplomacy, hopes for early air transport bubble

Poland's envoy to India says they hope for better India-Poland with regards to economy, students and connectivity.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Feb 04, 2021, 05:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Poland has lauded India's vaccine diplomacy, with its envoy in Delhi, Adam Burakowski stating, "We are happy that your country is becoming more active, and vaccine diplomacy is very important". Speaking to Wion's Principal Diplomatic Correspondent, Sidhant Sibal, Burakowski hoped the Air Transport bubble between the 2 countries can be started soon, "We have applied for an air bubble with India and we are waiting for a reply, he added." LOT Polish Airlines had started a direct flight between Warsaw and Delhi in September 2019 but this was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

He spoke on several subjects, like Economic and Political ties with India and China and his country's role in Afghanistan. On Afghanistan, the Polish envoy to Delhi, who is also accredited to Kabul said, "We want a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. It is a fantastic country. My dream is that someday Polish tourists can visit Afghanistan". It is interesting to know that Poland prints Afghanistan's currency of 10 and 20 denominations.

Wion: How has co-operation between India and Poland been when it comes to dealing with the COVID-19 crisis?

Adam Burakowski : Covid has impacted the whole world in a very negative way. Poland is co-operating with India since the beginning. From the first lockdown in March, we co-operated in rescue flights. A few rescue flights were operated for Polish citizens and Vande Bharat flights were operated for Indian Citizens stranded in Poland. It was a very good example of common co-operation against threats all over the world. Unfortunately, the current situation in entire Europe is much worse than India. There are lockdowns in many countries. In Poland, we have a national quarantine. Many establishments like restaurants and hotels are closed, and if you go to Polish cities, you will not see many people on the streets. This is very hard. We have started a programme on vaccination. We are following the EU program and we are using vaccines accepted by the EU. One of them is AstraZeneca, which is also produced in India, and maybe there will be some co-operation in the future. There is no co-operation as of now as we have already vaccinated one million out of the 38 million Polish population, and we hope it will go smoothly. We hope the lockdown is over soon and we can restore our normal activities and also restore Polish-India ties. India is becoming extremely important in Polish thinking about the world.

Wion: How has the connectivity been between the 2 countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Has there been any transport bubble that has opened?

Adam Burakowski: We had inaugurated direct flights to and from Delhi and Warsaw by LOT Polish Airlines in September 2019. After half a year of this very successful flight connection,  the occupancy was over 90% but we had to cancel it because of Coronavirus. Although there were some rescue flights by LOT polish airlines. Presently, we don't operate with passengers, flights operate with cargo to Delhi and Mumbai. We have applied for an air bubble with India and we are waiting for a reply. We hope that when India decides to be more open, Poland and warsaw will be on their list because we are ready to work on strengthening our ties and our co-operation. LOT flight is ready to fly to India at any moment and it will be solved very soon. There are around 4,000 Indian students in Poland and leading Polish universities give programme in the English language. We are still giving student visas so that students can go and start studies and we want to increase this. This will be more easy when we re-open the direct flights.


Wion: How do you see India's vaccine diplomacy and any cooperation on the vaccine front? Any comments on the ongoing tiff between EU and AstraZeneca?

Adam Burakowski: I think India made a very good move to become one of the largest producers of the vaccine in the world. We have observed that India provided vaccine to their neighboring countries, South Asia, and also some countries which are distant. This programme happened quickly and rapidly and is helping many countries and millions of people. We see that the Govt of India has plans to be more active in this field in the world. We are very hopeful that India will play a bigger role. India shares so many values with Poland and Europe. We are happy that your country is becoming more active, and vaccine diplomacy is a very important and very helpful tool for the world. Concerning EU and AstraZeneca, I hope the issue will be resolved very soon. And maybe, more quantity of AstraZeneca will be produced in India, but that is a question that should be asked from the AstraZeneca company. We all hope that the vaccination campaign in the world go smoothly and quickly.


Wion: On ties with India, how do you see the overall relationship when it comes to Europe? Also on China, do you see ties? So overall, India and China, and Poland's ties with both countries. This, even as China has been aggressive with the countries in the region.

Adam Burakowski: China is an important partner to Poland and we have many ties with China, especially economic but not political. We have a totally different political system which is a democratic system. But we co-operate on economics and there is also a train route that takes cargo. We see that the European Union has prepared an agreement on investment with China. We were not so keen to agree on this agreement before some consultations especially with our transatlantic partners, U.S and the new administration of Joe Biden. We strongly advocate transatlantic ties. Regarding India, we hope India will be closer to the European Union as a whole. We have big expectations from the India-EU summit that will take place in Portugal in May this year. Also, in Poland and central European group Visegrád, we want to show that India can also have good and better relations with us, especially regarding economy, students and connectivity. We have some hopes of increasing co-operation with India in the field of Cybersecurity as India-EU dialogue on cyber issues is currently ongoing.

Wion: Poland has played an important role in Afghanistan. If you can elaborate on that?

Adam Burakowski: Poland has always supported Freedom and stability in Afghanistan. Polish soldiers have been part of missions, we have contributed not only militarily but also to development projects. Especially in Ghazni and Northern Areas. We strongly support freedom and stability in Afghanistan, not only support verbally but also in action. We have a Polish military contingent that is part of a resolute support mission. Poland has just printed banknotes for Afghanistan. The banknote of 10 and 20 Afghani Currency. This is also an example of very good co-operation with Afghanistan. We want a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. It is a fantastic country. My dream is that someday Polish tourists can visit Afghanistan and enjoy the atmosphere, the food, the views and the mountains. I hope the Afghan elite can set up some long-lasting solution for peace and stability of the region.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 3: Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj-starrer comedy sees massive growth, earns Rs 11.67 crore

US Congressman Richard McCormick praises Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War: 'To see what women scientists in India...'

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Congress to take out 'Bharosa Yatras' in all 90 constituencies

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kendall Jenner dance together at Paris Fashion Week, video goes viral: Watch

The Vaccine War makers launch 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' offer, here's how you can avail the same for Vivek Agnihotri film

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE