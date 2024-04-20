DNA Exclusive | PM Modi vs Rahul Gandhi: Who is more popular on social media? Check their LSS here

Both the leaders are the faces of their parties, BJP and Congress.

Lok Sabha Elections have started with political parties and leaders wooing voters with their campaigns and rallies across India. Political parties are also attracting voters with their campaigns on social media. Popular leaders also use social media platforms to woo voters. In our DNA Exclusive, we have measured the Leader Social Score (LSS) of several political leaders who are in the fray in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Today, we will discuss the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on social media. PM Modi is contesting from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, while Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Wayanad, Kerala. Let's see who has the edge.

On X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi is ahead of Rahul Gandhi with 97.3 million followers. Whereas, Rahul has 25.4 million followers. On Instagram, PM Modi has 88.5 million followers and Rahul has 6.9 million followers.

DNA Leader Social Score (LSS)

On a scale of 0-100, PM Modi is ahead of Rahul with 85 points and the latter has 74 points, as per our overall Leader Social Score (LSS). However, PM Modi trails behind Rahul when it comes to just YouTube score. PM Modi has 81 and Rahul stood at 87. On Facebook, Instagram and Digital Listening, PM Modi leads. Check out the score below: