DNA Exclusive: Dynastic, caste-based politics harmed UP before 2014: CM Yogi Adityanath

Just a few months ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that dynastic and caste-based politics had harmed the state deeply before 2014, but this situation got fixed soon after BJP came into power.

While launching an attack on the opposition, the chief minister said that when the opposition parties target the ruling dispensation, it means the government is functioning perfectly. In an exclusive interview with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, CM Adityanath revealed that the BJP’s win in 2022 will be bigger than it was in 2017.

While taking a jibe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's "useless (un+upyogi)" comment, CM Adityanath said that the development and upliftment of the people in Uttar Pradesh prove otherwise. He said, “Professional criminals and mining mafias used to dominate Uttar Pradesh, (of course) we are useless for them.”

Targeting Yadav, the chief minister also said that the SP chief will have to “pack bags and leave” after the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are done.

CM Adityanath also talked about how the face of Uttar Pradesh has changed under the BJP government. He said that there has been a major development in the infrastructure of villages and smaller districts.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, during the interview, said that the development in the state has been much appreciated by the public. He said that under the BJP government, a public toilet has been opened in every village in the state to promote the Swachch Bharat Yojana.

CM Yogi said that the state government of Uttar Pradesh was working under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that he was fortunate to be a part of the Kashi Corridor project in Varanasi, and to witness it flourish.