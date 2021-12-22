DNA Exclusive: BJP headed towards bigger win that 2017 in UP, says CM Yogi Adityanath

With election fever gripping Uttar Pradesh, incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath exhumed confidence stating that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was heading towards a bigger victory than its resounding 2017 win.

In public life, if there are no challenges then that life is unworthy: Uttar Pradesh CM @myogiadityanath tells @sudhirchaudhary on #DNALive #UPYogiOnZee pic.twitter.com/7LvoFQr5cq — DNA (@dna) December 22, 2021

Talking to Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary in a DNA Exclusive interview from his official residence in Lucknow, CM Yogi said that the state government of Uttar Pradesh was working under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has vast experience in development of a state, having been the CM of Gujarat for 13 years before moving on to the national stage.

Talking about the opposition, the CM singled out Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying that the top opposition leader will have to pack bags and leave once the elections are done.

Adityanath answered several other questions in the interview, both political and about his daily life inside the CM premises. He told that apart from his clothes, he owns no personal belongings.

He also said that dynastic and caste-based politics had harmed Uttar Pradesh, but that changed in 2014.