DMRC to take over operations, maintenance of Gurgaon Rapid Metro from tonight

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will take over the operations and maintenance of the Gurugram Rapid Metro from Tuesday night.

The Gurugram Metro was developed by Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon Limited (RMGL) and Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon South Limited (RMGSL)

The services of the 11.6 km long corridor will continue to operate as per the normal time table as earlier, the DMRC said in a statement.

The Gurgaon Metro was India's first fully privately-developed metro project and was funded by IL&FS which is now facing bankruptcy proceedings in the NCLAT. RMGL and RMGSL were two special purpose vehicles (SPVs) floated by IL&FS for the development and operation of the public transport in Gurgaon.

The trouble at IL&FS put the rapid metro service at the risk of closure and Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) entered into an agreement with DMRC for operating the Rapid Metro for the next five years, reports said last month.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court is also hearing the matter related to the termination of service contract between HUDA and RMGL and RMGSL.

The court in its order on September 20 had directed the two IL&FS subsidiaries to continue the operations of the Gurgaon Rapid metro for 30 days.

In a press release on Tuesday, the DMRC said it was committed towards providing the best possible services to the commuters of Rapid Metro line.

"The DMRC management has already deployed adequate staff to maintain station Operations, Train Operations, Signalling and Telecom, Electrical, Traction, Safety and Security etc. so that the passenger services may be maintained in a smooth and trouble free manner," it said.

With Gurgaon Rapid Metro being added to the DMRC, its total operational network Delhi-NCR has now become 389 KM with 285 stations which includes the NOIDA-Greater NOIDA corridor.

The 11.6 km long rapid metro has 11 stations on its network and provides services from 6 am to 10 pm.

The stations are Sector 55-56, Sector 54 Chowk, Sector 53-54, Sector 42-43, Phase -1, Sikanderpur, Phase-2, Phase-3, Moulsari Avenue, IndusInd Bank Cybercity and Vodafone Velvedere Towers.

The train services on the corridor start from Sector 55-56 station and Sikenderpur Station in the morning with a frequency of 4.30 minutes during moring peak hours and 5.15 minutes during evening peak hours.

The last train service departs at 10 PM from Sector 55-56 station.

Sikandarpur is also an interchange station for Rapid Metro and Delhi Metro's Yellow Line.