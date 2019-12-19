DMRC shuts gates of 20 metro stations in Delhi amid massive anti-CAA protests: Full List

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed gates of 20 metro stations in view of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the capital on Thursday.

The entry and exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Munirka were first to be closed down but as the protest grew, the DMRC decided to shut the gates of other stations as well.

Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat are among the busiest metro stations that were closed. The interchange services were however available on the stations.

The Rajiv Chowk metro station was, however, opened around 4:22 pm, DMRC said in a tweet.

Here is a list of all the metro stations that are currently closed (at 4:30 pm):

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh

Munirka

Lal Quila

Jama Masjid

Chandni Chowk

Vishwavidyalaya

Patel Chowk

Lok Kalyan Marg

Udyog Bhawan

ITO

Pragati Maidan

Khan Market

Central Secretariat

Vasant Vihar

Mandi House

Barakhamba

Janpath

Delhi Gate

Hundreds of protesters were detained and a lot of traffic routes were diverted in Delhi to maintain law and order. As a result, massive traffic jams erupted across the capital and people were stuck for hours as traffic snarled on the roads.

Further, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and Jio informed their customers that they had suspended voice calls, SMS and internet services in parts of the national capital on directions of authorities following the protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

Delhi Police also imposed Section 144 of the IPC in the Red Fort area and the North District in Delhi as protesters started to gather in Central Delhi around 11 am.

The Delhi Police, in a statement, declared that permission has not been granted for the protest demonstrations against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill scheduled to take place in the national capital on Thursday.

While some were detained, others diverted to Jantar Mantar near the Parliament which has now become the focal point of the protests.