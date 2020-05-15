DMRC says necessary cleaning mechanisms underway, decision to resume metro services to be taken by govt

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)on Friday said the decision to resume metro rail services in Delhi-NCR will be taken by the government and it is only taking up the necessary cleaning mechanisms inside the trains and indoor areas of stations.

A detailed protocol to be followed by passengers for travelling in the metro will be shared with the media and public after government decision, the DMRC said in a statement.

"At present, DMRC is taking up the necessary cleaning mechanisms inside the trains and indoor areas of stations such as entrance lobbies, corridors, staircases, escalators, elevators, security area etc," it said.

"Other necessary logistical arrangements such as provision for hand sanitization/thermal screening at stations and installation of social distancing related signages are also being handled in the interim," it added.

Metro services in the national capital were suspended on March 25 as the nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus began. The lockdown has since been extended twice and the curring phase is due to end on May 17. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday indicated extension of the lockdown, but some more relaxations are likely to be given.

Earlier, the DMRC said it has started preparations for the resumption of train services and protocol for social distancing is being worked upon although the date of opening is not been finalised.

The DMRC is working out the detailed cleaning and maintenance procedures before the service is resumed, it had said on Tuesday.

"The exercise will be extremely exhaustive as it involves cleaning & maintenance of 264 stations over 2200 coaches and over 1100escalators and 1000 lifts etc," the DMRC had said in a statement.

This comes Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought suggestion from people as to which sector should be given the ease in lockdown after the end of phase three.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Friday mounted to 8,895 while the death toll reached 123.