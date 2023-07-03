Search icon
DMRC renames HUDA City Centre station again, to be called Millennium City Centre

The station falls in Haryana's Gurugram, a bustling IT and commercial hub in NCR which is known as Millenium City.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 06:15 PM IST

DMRC renames HUDA City Centre station again, to be called Millennium City Centre
DMRC renames HUDA City Centre station again, to be called Millennium City Centre (Photo: Zee Media Bureau)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday said HUDA City Centre station on the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line will be renamed Millennium City Centre, hours after announcing that it will be rechristened Gurugram City Centre.

The station falls in Haryana's Gurugram, a bustling IT and commercial hub in the National Capital Region (NCR) which is known as Millenium City. Earlier in the day, DMRC tweeted, "A decision has been taken to rename the HUDA City Centre Metro station on Yellow Line as Gurugram City Centre. Accordingly, the process of changing the name in all official documents, signage, announcements, etc. Has been initiated and shall be changed gradually." Sources said a request to rename the station had come from both the Centre and the Haryana government.

Hours later, the DMRC said in another tweet, "In partial modification of the earlier announcement regarding the renaming of the HUDA City Centre Metro station on Yellow Line, it has now been decided by competent authorities to rename the station as Millennium City Centre". A senior DMRC official said the process of changing the name in all official documents, signages and announcements, etc. Has been initiated and shall be completed gradually. 

