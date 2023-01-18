Search icon
DMRC: Man dies after jumping in front of Delhi metro train at Mandi House, second metro suicide in one week

A call was received at Delhi’s Mandi House metro station around 2:30 pm stating that a man has jumped in front of the train.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 06:07 PM IST

File Photo

Delhi: Following the apparent suicide of a teenager on Tuesday at Noida’s Golf Course Metro Station on the Blue Line, a 26-year-old man is now alleged to have taken his own life by leaping in front of a train at New Delhi’s Mandi House metro station on Wednesday.

They stated they were able to positively identify the dead man as Ravi, a native of Poornia in the state of Bihar, and that no suicide note had been found on his person.

A senior police officer said that at around 2:30 p.m., a call was received reporting that a man had leaped in front of a train at the Mandi House metro station.

According to him, emergency services transported the wounded guy to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Earlier on Tuesday, at 4 p.m., a 16-year-old teenager who was waiting for Metro leapt in front of the train as it approached the station. Unfortunately, despite emergency medical services, the kid died from his wounds while in the hospital, authorities said.

Also, READ: Delhi traffic update: Restrictions on Kartavyapath due to Republic Day parade rehearsals, routes to avoid

Friends of the dead child informed police in Noida that the youngster had been psychologically disturbed by a personal matter, which may have prompted him to take such a drastic action.

Authorities have acquired the CCTV footage from the Metro station, and an investigation has been launched into the matter. The boy's loved ones and witnesses will have the opportunity to provide statements, police added.

(With inputs from PTI)

