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DMRC closes 16 Delhi metro stations due to security reasons, interchange still open at 3 stations; details here

DMRC has closed 16 Delhi Metro stations 'till further instructions due to security reasons. Stations include Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, ITO, Mandi House, Khan Market and Supreme Court.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 12:28 PM IST

DMRC closes 16 Delhi metro stations due to security reasons, interchange still open at 3 stations; details here
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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has informed that 16 Metro stations have been closed till further instructions due to security reasons in the National Capital.

The affected stations are: 

Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium.

Interchange available at 3 key stations

However, DMRC noted that the interchange facility will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.

Commuters have been advised to plan their travel accordingly and check DMRC updates before heading out.

Recommended alternate routes

With central stations closed, commuters heading to downtown business hubs are advised to exit at adjacent operational stations:

1. For Old Delhi & North Corridors: 

Use New Delhi Railway Station or Chandni Chowk on the Yellow Line.

2. Surface Transit: 

Feeder buses, auto-rickshaws, and ride-hailing services are available near perimeter stations, though traffic congestion remains heavy.

Passengers are urged to check official transit channels for real-time updates as security assessments continue.

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