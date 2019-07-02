Search icon
DMK seeks urgent hearing in SC of its plea to disqualify 11 AIADMK MLAs including TN deputy CM Panneerselvam

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will consider listing Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's petition seeking disqualification of the MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Updated: Jul 02, 2019, 01:13 PM IST

Photo: PTI

The DMK Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking urgent hearing of its plea for disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs for voting against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy in a 2017 confidence motion.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will consider listing Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's petition seeking disqualification of the MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

The Madras High Court had in April last year declined a plea by the DMK to disqualify the 11 MLAs.

Panneerselvam and the other 10 MLAs, then in the rebel camp, had voted against the trust vote sought by Palaniswami on February 18, 2017.

