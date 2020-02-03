DMK ropes in Prashant Kishor's I-PAC for 2021 Tamil Nadu elections

Tamil Nadu's opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Sunday announced that it has roped in political strategist Prashant Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) to help shape its campaign for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections slated for next year.

DMK chief MK Stalin took to Twitter to announce the move, saying that many 'like-minded' young professionals have come together to work with the party and restore Tamil Nadu to its former glory.

"Happy to share that many bright & like-minded young professionals of Tamil Nadu are joining us under the banner of IndianPAC to work with us on our 2021 election and help shape our plans to restore TN to its former glory!," he tweeted.

In response, I-PAC thanked Stalin for the opportunity and said that it will help the party secure an emphatic victory in 2021.

"Thanks Thiru MK Stalin for the opportunity. The I-PAC Tamil Nadu team is excited to work with DMK to help secure an emphatic victory in 2021 elections and contribute in putting the state back on the path of progress and prosperity under your able leadership," I-PAC tweeted.

In opposition for nearly a decade, the DMK is making an all-out attempt to wrest power from the ruling AIADMK. Stalin, who took over the mantle of party leadership after the death of DMK patriarch and his father M Karunanidhi in 2018, has been hoping to dislodge the AIADMK from the seat of power.

For quite some time, there was speculation that actor-politician Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam and the DMK would sign up with the strategist for the 2021 assembly polls.

In last year's bypolls, the AIADMK wrested two assembly segments - one each from the DMK and its ally Congressand gave a tough fight to the opposition in the recent rural civic polls, coming a close second.

I-PAC defines itself as "India's first and largest cross-party political advocacy group, widely credited to have revolutionised election campaigning in India."

The group is associated with the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party for the February 8 polls to Delhi Assembly.

(With PTI inputs)