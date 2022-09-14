DMK leader A Raja sparks controversy over ‘Shudra’ remark, BJP hits back on 'attack on Hindus'

DMK leader A Raja (File photo)

DMK deputy general secretary A Raja’s controversial statement about comparing Hindus with “shudras” has kicked up a religious and political storm, with the Bhartiya Janta Party accusing the politician of spewing hatred against a section of people.

After A Raja’s controversial remarks which said “You are a Shudra till you remain a Hindu”, the BJP hit back at the veteran DMK leader, accusing him of spewing hatred against a community to appease others. Shudras, the Nilgiris MP claimed, were insulted in Manusmrithi and denied equality, education, employment, and entry into temples.

While addressing a party meeting on Tuesday, A Raja said, “You are a Shudra till you remain a Hindu. You are the son of a prostitute till you remain as Shudra. You are a Panchaman (Dalit) till you remain a Hindu. You are an untouchable till you remain a Hindu.”

In a video that went viral on social media, he was heard saying "how many of you wish to stay as children of prostitutes? How many of you wish to remain untouchables? Only if we are vocal about these questions, it will become elemental in breaking Sanathana (dharma)."

The former Union Minister claimed that the Supreme Court had ruled that if one is not a Christian, Muslim, or Persian, then one has to be a Hindu. "Is there any other country meting out such cruelty?" he wondered, as per PTI reports.

Raja, who took to Twitter to express his view, asked "Who are Shudras? Are they not Hindus? Why have they been insulted in Manusmrithi and denied equality, education, employment, and temple entry? The Dravidian movement, as a savior of 90% of Hindus, questioned and redressed these, cannot be anti-Hindus."

Who are Sudras? Are they not Hindus? Why they have been insulted in Manusmrithi denied equality, education, employment and Temple entry. Dravidian Movement as saviour of 90% Hindus questioned and redressed these, cannot be anti-Hindus. September 13, 2022

Flaying him, BJP State chief K Annamalai termed his justification as "a sorry state of political discourse in Tamil Nadu."

"@arivalayam MP has yet again spewed hatred against one community with the sole aim of appeasing others. Very, very unfortunate mindset of these political leaders who think they own Tamil Nadu," he tweeted.

BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan said Raja has insulted the women and Hindus on numerous occasions. This time too, he has spewed venom stating that all Shudras are children of prostitutes and they will remain so until they remain in Hinduism.

(With PTI inputs)

