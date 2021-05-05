DMK chief MK Stalin to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM on May 7

After DMK's victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, party president MK Stalin was on Tuesday (May 4) unanimously elected as a legislature party leader. He will take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7 (Friday) at 11 am.

CM-elect MK Stalin met Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday (May 5) and staked claim to form the government.

"Party president @mkstalin was elected leader of the DMK legislature party," DMK said on its official Twitter handle. The party said a resolution was adopted unanimously electing Stalin as the legislature party leader.

The meet to elect him was held at headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' and it witnessed the participation of 133 DMK MLAs, which includes eight from alliance parties like the MDMK.

“I convey my best wishes to MK Stalin who is going to take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister,” outgoing chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami shared on his Twitter account on Monday. Stalin was quick to thank the outgoing chief minister and AIADMK Joint-coordinator. “I thank Palaniswami and also seek his ideas and cooperation for building the best Tamil Nadu”.

DMK won 159 seats in the 234-member Assembly. The AIADMK, which was battling anti-incumbency, along with its allies settled at 75 seats.