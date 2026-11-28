The DMK has decided to support the Centre's revised Delimitation Bill after its demands on Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation and a 25-year freeze on the state-wise seat distribution were incorporated into the proposal.

The decision was taken at a meeting of DMK MPs chaired by Stalin in Chennai on Saturday. (Credit: Twitter)

In a significant shift from its earlier position, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has decided to support the Centre's revised Delimitation Bill after the government addressed key concerns raised by party chief MK Stalin.

The decision was taken at a meeting of DMK MPs chaired by Stalin in Chennai on Saturday. Party leader A Raja announced that the DMK would back the fresh legislation ahead of the special Parliament session beginning November 30.

Senior party sources had earlier told India Today that the Centre had accepted the demands put forward by Stalin.

“They have given what our leader insisted on,” the sources said.

The DMK had voted against the Centre's earlier constitutional amendment in April, when the Opposition united to defeat the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill.

What changed in the Centre's revised formula?

The revised proposal provides for a 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats for every state and Union Territory, while protecting the existing relative share of representation among states.

It also proposes keeping the state-wise distribution of parliamentary seats based on the 1971 Census unchanged until 2051, effectively extending the freeze by another 25 years.

The new formula is linked to the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies from 2029.

The proposed expansion would raise the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members. State assemblies would also see a 50 per cent increase in their strength, subject to a maximum of 650 seats.

How Tamil Nadu's representation will be protected

One of the DMK's main demands was that Tamil Nadu should not lose its existing share of representation in Parliament, currently around 7.18 per cent.

Under the revised formula, the state's Lok Sabha seats are expected to increase from 39 to 59. Its share of the expanded House would be around 7.21 per cent, slightly higher than its current proportion.

The party has also secured its demand for retaining the existing state-wise representation formula for another 25 years.

The DMK had argued that states which successfully implemented population-control measures and socio-economic development programmes should not lose political representation because of slower population growth.

DMK's campaign for fair delimitation

The party has been opposing population-based delimitation that could reduce the relative representation of southern states. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly passed a resolution on February 14, 2024, demanding that the existing distribution of parliamentary and assembly seats among states, based on the 1971 Census, be maintained.

Stalin later sought the support of other states and wrote to chief ministers and political leaders on March 7, 2025, proposing a Joint Action Committee to discuss the issue.

The committee brought together representatives from southern states, West Bengal, Odisha and Punjab. Its meeting was held in Chennai on March 22, 2025.

The committee called for a transparent delimitation process involving political parties, state governments and other stakeholders. It also demanded that the freeze on state-wise parliamentary representation be extended by another 25 years.

The DMK had warned that a population-based exercise could reduce Tamil Nadu's share of seats and affect the political influence of southern states.

Why the Centre needs the DMK's support

The DMK's decision is important for the BJP-led NDA government because the constitutional amendment requires the support of at least two-thirds of members present and voting in both Houses of Parliament.

The DMK has 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha, making its position significant as the government prepares to bring the revised legislation before Parliament.

The Centre's earlier attempt failed in April after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill did not secure the required two-thirds majority.

BJP had approached DMK over the revised proposal

According to DMK sources, the BJP had approached the party and argued that the proposed 50 per cent expansion should be supported. The sources claimed that the BJP had also pointed to the possibility of the Centre pursuing population-based delimitation under the existing constitutional framework if the revised proposal did not receive support.

The BJP reportedly made similar appeals to other southern parties and described opposition to the legislation as going against the interests of the region.

During discussions, the BJP also reportedly described the Congress as “anti-South India”, according to the DMK sources.

These claims come amid continuing disagreements among Opposition parties over the revised proposal.

TVK questions DMK's change in position

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, criticised the DMK over its possible support for the legislation.

In a post on X, the party challenged the DMK to publicly declare its position and rule out supporting the Bill.

TVK accused the DMK of changing its stand for political convenience and said it should demonstrate its commitment to protecting Tamil Nadu's interests.

It also warned that abstaining from the vote, staging a walkout or using proposed amendments to avoid voting against the legislation would be “nothing less than surrendering to the BJP”.

The DMK's decision to support the revised proposal marks a major change from its opposition to the earlier Bill. The legislation is expected to be taken up during the special session of Parliament beginning November 30.