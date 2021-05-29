DM resolves to make Noida India’s first fully-vaccinated district against COVID-19

Official authorities of Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar have decided to make Gautam Budh Nagar the first district to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Officials said that the District Magistrate Suhas L Y gave a clarion call towards this resolution in a meeting with the top health and administrative officials of the district yesterday. Police Commissioner Alok Singh was also present in this meeting.

“DM Suhas L Y called on all officials to get totally committed toward ensuring the objective of getting Gautam Buddh Nagar fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan said in a statement to the press.

The estimated population of Gautam Budh Nagar is 21 lakh, out of which about 15-16 lakh people are yet to be vaccinated. Till Friday, 5.71 lakh people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In terms of vaccination, it worth noting that Gautam Budh Nagar is second after the capital Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. But it is the first district in terms of vaccination to population ratio.

India on Saturday recorded 1,73,790 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative tally past 27.7 million, according to the Union Health Ministry. This is the third time in this month that the country recorded less than two lakh COVID-19 cases. This is the lowest India has seen in 45 days.